Albert of Monaco (67) and his unexpected change of plans: Jacques doesn't know yet

Albert of Monaco has served as head of state for two decades in one of the world's smallest and most exclusive countries. The son of Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly, he has tried to build a modern image, committed to the environment and active in international diplomacy.

His public image has been marked by contrasts: from personal scandals to gestures of global leadership. Over these 20 years, he has sought to position Monaco as more than just a luxury destination. However, he hasn't always managed to dispel the doubts surrounding the principality.

Albert of Monaco and his unexpected change of plans

Last month, Albert of Monaco celebrated his twentieth anniversary on the throne with a public event in Palace Square. The event combined the solemnity of the monarchy with a warm, Mediterranean tone. The prince appeared alongside Charlene and their twin children.

The family presented a carefully crafted, almost fairytale-like image in a setting that seemed designed to reinforce the principality's official narrative. However, new criticisms have now emerged regarding Monaco's financial transparency.

The European Commission has once again identified the country as a territory at risk for money laundering. This warning comes at a delicate moment, just as Albert of Monaco is trying to solidify his legacy as an ethical and reform-minded leader.

Jacques is Monaco's heir prince

Although in 2009 he managed to remove Monaco from the blacklist of tax havens, suspicions about the principality's finances haven't disappeared. Despite these questions, there is one area in which Albert of Monaco has stood out without fail: the environment.

In 2006, he undertook an expedition to the North Pole that marked the beginning of his ecological commitment. Since then, he has promoted the Prince Albert II Foundation, focused on marine conservation and the fight against climate change. His green agenda is one of the most active.

In the diplomatic arena, the prince has shown skillful maneuvering. He has kept relationships with leaders from around the world and has ensured Monaco's presence in important international forums.

His discreet yet effective style has allowed him to keep the balance between tradition and modernity. Twenty years after his ascension, Albert of Monaco remains a complex figure. Between luxury and the demands of power, his reign continues to navigate waters that aren't always calm.