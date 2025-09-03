Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Español Català
Jacques of Monaco in a white robe and Albert of Monaco in a suit and tie pose together indoors.
Albert of Monaco and his unexpected change of plans | Europa Press, Instagram, en.xcatalunya.cat, @palaisprincierdemonaco
People

Albert of Monaco (67) and his unexpected change of plans: Jacques doesn't know yet

Albert of Monaco under scrutiny: Is his son Jacques's future, the heir to the throne of Monaco, in danger?

Author photo of Daniel H. Marín
by Daniel H. Marín

Albert of Monaco has served as head of state for two decades in one of the world's smallest and most exclusive countries. The son of Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly, he has tried to build a modern image, committed to the environment and active in international diplomacy.

His public image has been marked by contrasts: from personal scandals to gestures of global leadership. Over these 20 years, he has sought to position Monaco as more than just a luxury destination. However, he hasn't always managed to dispel the doubts surrounding the principality.

Prince Albert of Monaco in a blue suit smiling
The prince has managed to put Monaco on the map | Europa Press

Albert of Monaco and his unexpected change of plans

Last month, Albert of Monaco celebrated his twentieth anniversary on the throne with a public event in Palace Square. The event combined the solemnity of the monarchy with a warm, Mediterranean tone. The prince appeared alongside Charlene and their twin children.

The family presented a carefully crafted, almost fairytale-like image in a setting that seemed designed to reinforce the principality's official narrative. However, new criticisms have now emerged regarding Monaco's financial transparency.

The European Commission has once again identified the country as a territory at risk for money laundering. This warning comes at a delicate moment, just as Albert of Monaco is trying to solidify his legacy as an ethical and reform-minded leader.

A man with glasses and a dark suit in an urban setting.
Not everything is good news for Albert of Monaco | Europa Press

Jacques is Monaco's heir prince

Although in 2009 he managed to remove Monaco from the blacklist of tax havens, suspicions about the principality's finances haven't disappeared. Despite these questions, there is one area in which Albert of Monaco has stood out without fail: the environment.

In 2006, he undertook an expedition to the North Pole that marked the beginning of his ecological commitment. Since then, he has promoted the Prince Albert II Foundation, focused on marine conservation and the fight against climate change. His green agenda is one of the most active.

Albert of Monaco and Jacques, both dressed in dark suits, are standing at an outdoor formal event with red and white flags in the background.
Albert of Monaco's decisions will affect his son's future | Europa Press

In the diplomatic arena, the prince has shown skillful maneuvering. He has kept relationships with leaders from around the world and has ensured Monaco's presence in important international forums.

His discreet yet effective style has allowed him to keep the balance between tradition and modernity. Twenty years after his ascension, Albert of Monaco remains a complex figure. Between luxury and the demands of power, his reign continues to navigate waters that aren't always calm.

➡️ People