Clear opinion from the doctors about Irene of Greece: that's why Queen Sofía acted this way

The Queen Emerita has prioritized caring for her sister over tradition, making an arrival in Mallorca marked by uncertainty and a final decision that reveals the complex balance between duty and family devotion.

Summer in Marivent has its own codes and traditions, and one of them is Queen Sofía's punctual arrival as the family's summer hostess. However, this year, the doors of the Mallorcan palace stayed closed to her for a longer time.

Her initial absence, while the rest of the Royal Family was already settling on the island, sparked a wave of questions and speculation that pointed to a single and powerful reason: her sister Princess Irene's delicate health. The procession, as the saying goes, was internal. Doña Sofía was facing one of the most difficult decisions: fulfill her duty to the Crown or stay by the side of her essential pillar.

| Twemoji, XCatalunya, Mujer Hoy

Sofía's dilemma: between devotion and duty

The reality is that Queen Sofía hadn't planned to travel to Mallorca. Her mind and heart were in Madrid, at the Palacio de la Zarzuela, where her sister Irene, her inseparable "Aunt Pecu," is going through an extremely fragile health situation.

Over the past few months, Princess Irene's condition, who is suffering from cognitive decline, has become the emerita's top priority. She has become her main caregiver, the guardian of her routines, and the constant supervisor of her well-being.

A direct intervention was necessary for the Queen to reconsider her position. As we reported in XCatalunya, it was her own son, King Felipe VI, who had to personally ask her to travel to the island, even if only for a record short time. The monarch's request wasn't a whim, but a matter of State.

| Casa Real

The traditional reception for the authorities and Balearic society is an institutional event of great importance, and the image of family unity is an asset that the Crown can't afford not to project. At her son's request, Doña Sofía, as she has done all her life, put duty first and flew to Palma for a stay of barely 48 hours. A lightning visit that has been criticized by Pilar Eyre. She believes the public would've perfectly understood her absence.

The medical verdict that changed everything

The doctors' decision was the trigger for this whole situation. As journalist Mariángel Alcázar confirmed, the specialists treating Princess Irene were blunt: they completely advised against her traveling to Mallorca. Her condition, although described as "stable," has better and worse days, and subjecting her to the hustle of a trip wasn't a viable option. She is in Madrid, undergoing continuous medical tests to closely monitor her progress.

This medical verdict meant a radical change in the emerita's plans, who every year shares her Mallorcan refuge with her sister. Irene isn't just her sister; she has been her confidant, her shadow, and her greatest support in the most turbulent moments of her institutional and personal life. Faced with the impossibility of Irene accompanying her, Sofía decided, in an act of pure loyalty, to stay with her.

| Casa Real

Visible family support in Marivent

Upon her arrival at the reception, Doña Sofía displayed the serene smile that characterizes her, but her gaze couldn't hide her concern. Aware of the difficult situation, the rest of the family rallied around her. The images showed the closeness and affection of Queen Letizia, but above all of her granddaughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía.

Both stayed close to their grandmother, offering her silent and understanding support that has become increasingly visible in recent years, showing the strong connection they also have with their great-aunt. Some have called this image apparent and staged. It is known that relations have been cold for years, especially because of Queen Letizia.