Annie Ruiz speaks, the woman who taught sign language to Infanta Sofía: 'She was a…'

The Royal Family's vacation in Palma has created moments that have already become part of the history of the Spanish monarchy. One of those moments was when we saw Infanta Sofía, accompanied by her mother, at the summer reception at Marivent Palace speaking sign language. Annie Ruiz, the woman who taught Sofía how to communicate with deaf-mute people, has spoken and confessed: "It was an unforgettable experience."

Among all of them, one stood out for its closeness, naturalness, and symbolism. It was the official debut of Leonor and Sofía at the traditional summer reception that the royals have organized at Marivent Palace.

| Europa Press

Sofía and her sister joined their parents, the royals, and Queen Emerita Sofía, at a much more relaxed outdoor evening than on other occasions. During the event, there were plenty of smiles, informal conversations, and photographs that have already gone viral.

Infanta Sofía speaks sign language at Marivent Palace and everyone pays attention to her

The most talked-about moment of the reception was another. The queen and her daughters, Sofía and Leonor, starred in an emotional moment by communicating with members of the deaf community. The scene happened when Annie Ruiz, president of the Association of Deaf People of Mallorca, taught them how to spell their names in sign language.

"It was a unique moment. I had the opportunity to teach them some basic signs. It was an unforgettable experience," Annie Ruiz confessed, still moved.

To the surprise of many, the queen replied fluently, with precise and confident gestures. Her command of sign language showed previous preparation and a deep respect for the deaf community. Leonor and Sofía also participated, showing naturalness and an open attitude toward learning.

Everyone was moved by the gesture Sofía had with deaf-mute people

The gesture moved those present. Not only because of its spontaneity, but because of what it represents: a monarchy that is closer, empathetic, and aware of diversity. Annie Ruiz explained that, although brief, the exchange left a mark on her.

| Europapress

Infanta Sofía surprised everyone again, this time with an unexpected gesture that pleased those present. Without a doubt, Sofía has become a young woman eager to learn and help everyone.

The scene was shared on social media, where many users praised the attitude of Sofía, her sister, and the queen. Without a doubt, this meeting in Palma has strengthened the modern and inclusive image of the Royal Family. Meanwhile, Annie Ruiz, witness and part of that moment, experienced something she will never forget.