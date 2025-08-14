Antonio Banderas's clear message: he reveals what his life with Nicole Kimpel is like

Antonio Banderas is experiencing one of the best stages of his life. The actor has shared that he is in a fulfilling moment and has confessed that he is excitedly preparing for his only daughter Stella del Carmen's wedding. The young woman will get married in October in Spain, and the Málaga native has explained that this event has filled him with energy and happiness.

Not everything has been easy because the actor has recalled on more than one occasion that he has gone through tough times. A few years ago, he experienced a significant setback in his health. At 65 years old, Banderas has shown that health and well-being have become his priorities.

In 2017, he had a heart attack. That episode forced him to rethink his life and he changed habits and routines. Since then, he has adopted a balanced lifestyle.

Antonio Banderas reveals what his current life is like

Physical exercise and mindful eating have taken a central place. "I've learned to let go of worries that didn't make sense and to live with more gratitude. The important thing is to keep calm," he said in an interview for Page Six.

Antonio Banderas has found his greatest ally in running and has said that his formula is simple but consistent. "I run about 6.2 mi. (10 kilometers) every two or three days to feel fit and give health to my heart," he revealed in Men's Health.

This training has allowed him to improve his heart's efficiency. It has also helped him reduce stress and increase his well-being.

The actor has emphasized that exercise hasn't been his only tool and has confessed that cooking is another of his passions. After his heart attack, he reduced his consumption of red meat and chose a lighter and more balanced diet.

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel live a healthy life

He has focused on fresh, high-quality foods. "That was one of the best things that've happened to me. What wasn't important has stopped making sense," he said about his cardiovascular episode in London.

Banderas has defined his concept of health as a balance. He has listed four pillars: sleeping well, avoiding stress, eating mindfully, and training regularly. This lifestyle has allowed him to live with more calm, focus, and gratitude.

Now, his life with Nicole Kimpel has been much better. The couple has kept a healthy routine. He has confirmed that they enjoy a full and happy life.