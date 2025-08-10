At 76 years old, King Charles III and his doctors make a decision that shakes England

The figure of King Charles III remains the pillar of Buckingham, despite the challenges he faces in silence. At 76 years old, the Crown doesn't allow breaks in his schedule and he isn't willing to give in either. Every day is a show of resilience to keep active in the face of his responsibilities as king.

His closest circle is aware of the determination with which he faces this moment. However, not everyone agrees with the decision that Charles has made regarding his health. Opinions are divided, but Charles III keeps firm and doesn't seem willing to change.

The controversial Gerson therapy and its high costs

In his search for well-being, the monarch has incorporated Gerson therapy into his daily routine. This is an alternative treatment that includes coffee enemas, natural juices, and expensive vitamin injections. The weekly cost of this practice exceeds €4,900 (over $5,300), not including the additional €20,000 (about $21,700) for the injections.

However, the medical community has been blunt in their opinion. Organizations like Cancer Research UK insist that there is no scientific evidence supporting its effectiveness. Oncologist Michael Baum was emphatic in stating: "The king has made a mistake."

Despite the criticism, Charles III moves forward. His goal isn't to find a miracle cure, but to relieve physical wear and gain energy to fulfill his schedule. His decision has sparked an intense debate in the United Kingdom, but he prioritizes his well-being.

Unconventional therapies and the challenge of remaining king

In addition to Gerson therapy, the king has turned to therapeutic yoga sessions as part of his strategy to manage pain. This discipline allows him to keep his mind focused and reduce physical tension. He also surprised many by incorporating the use of medical cannabis, authorized in the United Kingdom since 2018 for cases of serious illnesses.

Charles's purpose is clear: to resist and keep leading his official duties as long as possible. His struggle is silent, but his commitment to the institution remains intact. Every day he manages to fulfill represents a small personal victory.

Meanwhile, traditions are kept at Buckingham, and the king fights his daily battle with discipline and determination. His decision to seek alternatives shows his desire to remain a reference for the British monarchy.