The Bourbon who stands up to Letizia Ortiz over Marivent

Marivent Palace, a silent witness to the golden summers of the Spanish monarchy, has become the epicenter of a quiet family battle. Those iconic photographs of the entire royal family on the steps, smiling and adding grandchildren every year, are now a relic of the past.

The family unity they projected has faded, and the walls of the Mallorcan palace now hold more tension than happy memories. Palma, the quintessential summer refuge for emeritus kings Juan Carlos and Sofía, seems to have lost its charm for the new generations, and many are pointing in the same direction: the strict rules imposed by Queen Letizia.

Since Felipe VI ascended the throne, the dynamics at Marivent have undergone a radical transformation. The queen consort, firm in her purpose to separate the new monarchy from the scandals of the past and the shadow of the Borbón family, has redefined the royal vacations. What used to be a family gathering point has become a strictly organized schedule of shifts to avoid uncomfortable encounters.

The divided summer: the unwritten rules of Queen Letizia

The crisis that shattered family cohesion erupted with the Nóos case and the controversies surrounding Juan Carlos I. It was then, according to sources close to Zarzuela, that Doña Letizia drew a red line, urging Felipe VI to distance himself from his own family.

This decision had its most visible reflection in the summers in Palma. Starting in 2015, the stays were timed to the minute: first, the king and his daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, would arrive, spending a few days fulfilling the official agenda and enjoying some private time.

Once the king's nuclear family leaves the island, and only then, the way is cleared for infantas Elena and Cristina to visit their mother, Queen Sofía, along with their respective children. The matriarch, loyal to the island, spends the entire summer there accompanied by her sister Irene of Greece, waiting for family visits that are increasingly scarce and fragmented. However, this year Irene of Greece's health problems have prevented it.

This imposition has caused deep discontent among the rest of the Borbón family, who feel displaced from a place they consider part of their life story. This tension is compounded by the pressure from the Balearic government, which granted the palace for their use and now watches with suspicion as the historic residence loses its function as a family link and tourist promotion.

The nephews' rebellion: Juan, Pablo, and Miguel Urdangarin say "enough"

The discontent has especially affected the younger generation. The first to step forward, albeit discreetly, was Juan Urdangarin.

The eldest son of Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin hasn't set foot in Marivent for years, and his absence is attributed to a notoriously bad relationship with his aunt, Queen Letizia. His distancing was the prelude to what seems to be a growing trend among his siblings.

This year, the refusal to follow the imposed rules has added new protagonists. Pablo and Miguel Urdangarin, the other two sons of the Infanta, have also reportedly decided to skip the Mallorcan gathering.

The decision is especially significant in Pablo's case, whose in-laws have a residence on the island, which would make his visit even more logical. However, it seems that the obligation to wait until the palace is "cleared" of the king and his daughters is a condition they're no longer willing to accept. This isn't a direct confrontation, but rather a silent rebellion, a gesture that shows the fatigue and fracture the family is experiencing.