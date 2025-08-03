The British in shock: €40,000 a week, Prince William in trouble

In the eye of the media storm, the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, are navigating a sea of contradictions. While Kate Middleton's recent and desired reappearance at Wimbledon was met with a wave of affection and public support, a shadow of controversy hangs over the couple's lifestyle.

Applause and cheers don't seem to be enough to silence the growing criticism questioning their luxurious and frequent private getaways, at a time when the United Kingdom is going through a complex economic situation.

The image of unity and closeness they project at their official events contrasts with a reality that many Britons consider an excess of privilege. The line separating their institutional duty from their personal life has become increasingly thin, sparking a national debate about the transparency and austerity that are expected from the future monarchs.

The vacations of discord: between Greek islands and Caribbean luxury

The controversy has erupted strongly after details of the family's latest vacation became known. The Prince and Princess, along with their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, and Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were seen enjoying a few days of rest on the idyllic Greek island of Kefalonia.

Although it might seem like just another family getaway, the details quickly came to light, fueling the debate. The use of high-end vehicles and a notable security presence have raised suspicions about who is really funding these expensive trips.

However, this isn't an isolated incident. Throughout the year, the couple have accumulated a series of trips that have put their lifestyle in the spotlight. In January, they enjoyed a ski vacation in the French Alps.

Just a month later, in February, they headed to the exclusive island of Mustique in the Caribbean. There, according to various sources, they stayed in a villa whose rent amounts to the astonishing sum of €40,000 ($43,500) per week, a luxury that includes a private pool and all kinds of amenities. Even their decision to skip the traditional Easter Sunday church service in Windsor to retreat to their country residence at Anmer Hall in Norfolk was interpreted by some as yet another gesture of distance.

The outcry for transparency and reactions in Buckingham

The question that resonates most strongly in public opinion and on social media is clear: who pays these bills? For now, Kensington Palace hasn't provided an official clarification on whether these trips are funded with private money or, on the contrary, represent a cost to the public treasury. This institutional silence only fuels the criticism of those demanding greater transparency and moderation from the Royal Family.

Meanwhile, opinion columns and comments on social media are filled with criticism toward Prince William, but his official schedule doesn't stop. Recently, the heir to the throne fulfilled his institutional duty by attending the Euro Cup final to show his support for the English national team.

This public act, where he was seen committed to his duties, creates an image of duality that defines his current moment: the prince dedicated to the Crown versus the man who enjoys a lifestyle unattainable for most of his fellow citizens.

Despite everything, more and more voices are demanding greater commitment from him. His father is ill and his limited institutional activity contrasts with that of Princess Anne. At almost 75 years old, the sister of Charles III has been critical of her nephew and asks him for greater commitment.