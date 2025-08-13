The beautiful gesture from Prince William with his children that would delight Lady Di

There has been much talk in recent years about the rift between Prince William (43 years old) and his brother Harry (40 years old). They have been brothers united by history, but separated by circumstances. However, there is still something that unites them: the values Lady Di instilled in them during their childhood.

Their relationship has always had its ups and downs. However, Harry's departure from the British royal family has marked a turning point.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

The Duke of Sussex moved to the United States and wrote memoirs that have caused scandal. The possibility of reconciliation has faded. Since then, there has been hardly any contact, neither with William nor with the rest of the family.

Prince William, Lady Di's son, doesn't want to talk to his brother

Harry has tried to build bridges, has apologized, and has tried to visit his father after it became known that he has cancer. But each gesture has ended in a desired, yet painful, setback.

In a special issue of People magazine, it has been confirmed that the relationship is more broken than previously thought. The outlet recalled that in Spare, Harry's memoirs, he recounted an episode from 2019. William reportedly criticized Meghan and there was a heated argument, even a scuffle that ended with Harry on the floor.

| Europa Press

The interview with Oprah Winfrey was also recalled. In it, not only was William criticized, but also King Charles III, Kate Middleton, Camilla, and the institution itself. "Some members of my family will never forgive me," Harry said in May.

Although he has shown his hope for reconciliation, his calls and messages haven't received a response, neither from William nor from Charles. Historian Robert Lacey has said that the rift is deep and lasting. A British historian has added that reconciliation is impossible as long as each wants to impose their own conditions.

Lady Di instilled strong values in Prince William

However, there is still something that unites them, the memory of their mother, Princess Diana. She redefined royal life with compassion and closeness. Lady Di took them to amusement parks, burger joints, homeless shelters, and taught them to look beyond the palace walls.

| Europa Press

That legacy lives on in her sons. Both William and Harry have kept their commitment to social causes inspired by Diana and have raised their children with authenticity.

In William's case, his daily involvement in the education of George, Charlotte, and Louis is a reflection of his mother. That gesture shows that Lady Di is still present in his heart.