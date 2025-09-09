The beautiful gesture by King Felipe VI at Zarzuela that will move Queen Letizia

King Felipe VI has performed a gesture that has moved everyone. On Tuesday, September 9, he received at the Zarzuela Palace the personnel who participated in extinguishing the severe wildfires last summer. It was an act of recognition and gratitude, undoubtedly a moment full of symbolism that will certainly move Queen Letizia.

The event brought together a broad representation of the aerial unit that fought on the front lines against the fire. Members of the Ministry of the Interior, Defense, Ecological Transition, and Civil Protection attended.

Representatives from the affected autonomous communities were also present: Castilla y León, Galicia, and Extremadura. In addition, members from regions that provided assistance with aerial resources, such as Madrid, Aragón, Murcia, Asturias, Andalucía, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Valencia, Navarra, and the Balearic Islands, attended as well.

Felipe VI wants to compensate the personnel he didn't speak to during his visit with Letizia to the affected areas

The director general of Civil Protection and Emergencies, Virginia Barcones Sanz, led the delegation, and all of them received the monarch's direct gratitude. King Felipe wanted to compensate for the fact that, during his visit with Queen Letizia to the devastated areas, he couldn't speak with the aerial personnel, since they were in the midst of firefighting duties.

Two weeks ago, the king and queen personally visited the most affected territories and toured devastated forests, scorched fields, and damaged homes. Felipe VI and Letizia listened to the testimonies of the residents, felt the tragedy up close, and, above all, conveyed hope. "We must move forward; those affected require everyone's support," said Felipe VI.

Felipe VI, without Queen Letizia, but showing his best side at Zarzuela

With his gesture at Zarzuela, the king wanted to close the circle, he showed closeness and displayed sensitivity. Felipe VI emphasized his commitment to those who fight against emergencies in Spain. He highlighted their effort, dedication, and sacrifice.

This act was not just protocol; it was human, warm, and genuine. An act that reflects his real involvement with the problems that shake the country and that, without a doubt, has touched Doña Letizia's heart. The queen, always alert to social causes, shared that emotion, and Felipe VI has once again proven himself up to the task.