Felipe VI and Letizia posing together, one with a beard and a dark suit and the other with long hair and a blue striped jersey.
Queen Letizia will be moved by the gesture Felipe VI has had at Zarzuela | Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat
The beautiful gesture by King Felipe VI at Zarzuela that will move Queen Letizia

King Felipe VI has had a kind gesture at Zarzuela with Spain's wildfire extinguishing personnel

Image by Cristo Fernández
by Cristo Fernández

King Felipe VI has performed a gesture that has moved everyone. On Tuesday, September 9, he received at the Zarzuela Palace the personnel who participated in extinguishing the severe wildfires last summer. It was an act of recognition and gratitude, undoubtedly a moment full of symbolism that will certainly move Queen Letizia.

The event brought together a broad representation of the aerial unit that fought on the front lines against the fire. Members of the Ministry of the Interior, Defense, Ecological Transition, and Civil Protection attended.

Group of people posing for an official photo, some in military uniforms and others in civil protection uniforms, in an outdoor and sunny setting.
Felipe VI welcomes part of Spain's firefighting personnel | @CasaReal

Representatives from the affected autonomous communities were also present: Castilla y León, Galicia, and Extremadura. In addition, members from regions that provided assistance with aerial resources, such as Madrid, Aragón, Murcia, Asturias, Andalucía, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Valencia, Navarra, and the Balearic Islands, attended as well.

Felipe VI wants to compensate the personnel he didn't speak to during his visit with Letizia to the affected areas

The director general of Civil Protection and Emergencies, Virginia Barcones Sanz, led the delegation, and all of them received the monarch's direct gratitude. King Felipe wanted to compensate for the fact that, during his visit with Queen Letizia to the devastated areas, he couldn't speak with the aerial personnel, since they were in the midst of firefighting duties.

A man in a suit waves to a woman in a yellow T-jersey while other people in wildfire brigade uniforms are in the background.
Felipe VI has shown his gratitude | @CasaReal

Two weeks ago, the king and queen personally visited the most affected territories and toured devastated forests, scorched fields, and damaged homes. Felipe VI and Letizia listened to the testimonies of the residents, felt the tragedy up close, and, above all, conveyed hope. "We must move forward; those affected require everyone's support," said Felipe VI.

Felipe VI, without Queen Letizia, but showing his best side at Zarzuela

With his gesture at Zarzuela, the king wanted to close the circle, he showed closeness and displayed sensitivity. Felipe VI emphasized his commitment to those who fight against emergencies in Spain. He highlighted their effort, dedication, and sacrifice.

This act was not just protocol; it was human, warm, and genuine. An act that reflects his real involvement with the problems that shake the country and that, without a doubt, has touched Doña Letizia's heart. The queen, always alert to social causes, shared that emotion, and Felipe VI has once again proven himself up to the task.

