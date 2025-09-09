Scandal in Belgium: Prince Laurent finally reveals the name of his secret son

Prince Lorenzo of Belgium has surprised his country with an unexpected revelation: in an official statement, he has acknowledged the existence of a previously unknown son. This is Clément Vanderkerchove, a 25-year-old born from his relationship with singer Wendy Van Wanten.

The relationship between Lorenzo and Van Wanten took place during the 1990s. Everything happened before his marriage to Princess Claire, and the story has been surrounded by many rumors for decades. However, until now, nothing had ever been confirmed about Lorenzo of Belgium's secret son.

Lorenzo has admitted paternity through a statement sent to the Belga agency, and in it, he wrote: "With this message, I acknowledge being the biological father of Clément Vanderkerchove. In these past years, we've talked about it openly and honestly. This announcement is based on a feeling of understanding and respect for the people involved; it's the result of a mutual agreement."

Prince Lorenzo of Belgium gives his secret son's name for the first time

The news has caused a real stir in Belgium because nobody expected King Philippe's brother to make this information public. Just four years ago, the prince had categorically denied this paternity on a VRT network program. At that time, he described the rumors as "unfounded" and "annoying."

The Belgian royal house, for now, hasn't made any statements, and the official silence has caused even more speculation. The fact that Clément has been publicly acknowledged has rekindled interest in this scandal.

The relationship between Lorenzo and Wendy Van Wanten was controversial from the beginning because it didn't have the support of then king of Belgium, Albert II. The monarch considered the relationship "inappropriate" and pressured the couple to break up. Eventually, the breakup happened, but suspicions about Clément's paternity never disappeared.

The Belgian royal house keeps silent regarding Prince Albert's latest news

For years, the media have hinted at the possibility that Lorenzo was the father, and he has always denied it. Until now. The confession, therefore, has had a major impact.

The prince has surprised everyone once again. He has always been the most controversial member of the Belgian royal family. With this gesture, he has put an end to decades of rumors and has given an unexpected twist to his personal story.