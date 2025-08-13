Shock in Norway: Princess Mette-Marit leaves her palace for her daughter's sake

Norway woke up to unexpected news. Princess Mette-Marit has left her palace, and she did so for the sake of her daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra. Three weeks after settling in Australia, Ingrid has already received her first visitor.

The heiress, second in line to the throne, has adapted very quickly to her new life. She has started her social sciences studies in Sydney. She has specialized in international relations and political economy.

| Instagram, @norwegianroyalfamily

Ingrid has acted as hostess and has welcomed her parents, Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit. The family has taken a secret summer getaway, and the visit has taken place amid a double controversy. The situation has created a new media crisis for the Crown.

Princess Mette-Marit leaves Norway to help her daughter

The purpose of the trip has been clear: according to the magazine SE og HØR, the intention has been to help Ingrid in her first steps. The young woman has experienced this stage with great excitement.

"It will be exciting. It'll give me new perspectives both in European politics and international politics. I'm sure I'll learn a lot," she stated.

| Europa Press

Princess Mette-Marit has stayed several days in Sydney and has helped her daughter settle in. She has organized her apartment and her university routine with her. Meanwhile, Prince Haakon joined the trip later because he stayed in Portugal surfing.

Sources close to the family have said that Mette-Marit has sought advice from Queen Mary of Denmark. The monarch is Ingrid's godmother. She has also experienced sending a child abroad.

Princess Mette-Marit's decision surprises Norway

The visit has coincided with a delicate moment for the Norwegian royal house. In the country, some sectors have criticized the cost of the stay, while others have questioned that Mette-Marit left the palace during the official summer work period. However, the decision has been firm: Mette-Marit has put her daughter before protocol.

| Europa Press

In these days, mother and daughter have spent time together in cafés, bookstores, and walks along Sydney Bay. The young princess has shown her university campus and has introduced some classmates. She has explained her courses and her future plans.

Ingrid has stayed in Australia to continue her education. The decision has made it clear that, above royal etiquette, the family has put the well-being of the young heiress first.