Andreu Genestra, King Felipe's chef in Mallorca, confesses it: 'There was a...'

Mallorcan chef Andreu Genestra was in charge of preparing the menu for the reception of the royal family at Marivent Palace. This time, the chef broke his silence about what it was like to work for the royal family at such a special event. He did so by revealing one of the clearest rules he received from the Royal Household.

The event, which brought together more than 600 guests representing Balearic society, was not only relevant for its gastronomic aspect. It also marked the debut of Leonor and Sofía at this reception, a moment that reinforces the renewed image of the monarchy. Meanwhile, Queen Sofía traveled expressly from Madrid to be present, interrupting her custom of arriving earlier on the island due to the delicate situation of Irene of Greece.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Genestra was not new to serving the royal family, but he did experience this for the first time on his own. For him, preparing a menu for Felipe and Letizia was a challenge that he took on with excitement and with the responsibility that comes with representing the islands. He acknowledged that this assignment also meant recognition of his career and his work in haute cuisine.

Andreu Genestra reveals King Felipe and Queen Letizia's conditions for the Marivent menu

In a live interview with D Corazón, the chef detailed what the process of preparing the menu was like. "It was very special, it's the third time they've given us the opportunity to do it," he stated. He then explained the main condition the monarchs gave him for designing the gastronomic proposal.

"There was a very clear rule from the Royal Household and from the family that the products had to be local and seasonal," he confessed. With this instruction, the commitment to Balearic gastronomy was unquestionable. Each dish had to include a nod to the flavors and traditions of Mallorca and the rest of the Balearic Islands.

| Europa Press

The chef also revealed that Queen Letizia showed special interest in keeping a Mediterranean and light line. "When we proposed the menu, we were clear that the queen really values what we do, Mediterranean products, which is what she was looking for," he commented. He also clarified that, since it was a three-hour social event, the idea was to offer fresh and easy-to-enjoy dishes.

Genestra's menu that won over King Felipe: a gastronomic commitment to the Balearic Islands

As for the monarchs' daughters' tastes, Genestra noticed differences. "The infantas have more of a sweet tooth and the family prefers produce from the garden, seafood, and everything from the sea," he explained. Thus, the menu included both sweet dishes and sea and mountain proposals, with local ingredients taking center stage.

The menu included red prawn, native breed porc negre suckling pig, and marinated olives with eggplant, one of the chef's most iconic dishes. Everything was accompanied by other creations that combined sea and mountain. The idea was to show attendees a complete culinary vision of the islands.

| Instagram, @andreugenestra

Genestra, who has one Michelin star and one green star, highlighted from this experience that the royal family values the gastronomic richness of the Balearic Islands. "What I take away is that the royal family is clear that the Balearic Islands are much more than sun and beach and they value that," he pointed out. With this, he made it clear that cuisine can also be an ambassador of local culture and identity.