Iñaki Urdangarin's new move to get more money

Iñaki Urdangarin's latest stage has been written in a low voice. Since he obtained full freedom in April 2024 and settled in Vitoria with Ainhoa Armentia, his appearances have been measured, almost surgical. The Royal House is in the past, but his name still orbits the monarchy's chronicles. Now, the former athlete has taken a calculated step that points directly to his wallet.

This step doesn't have to do with a return to sports or official events. Urdangarin has decided to capitalize on his story and his "learning" from these years. He's doing so with his own brand and with a publishing project that's already gaining momentum.

Bevolutive

Urdangarin has launched Bevolutive, a personal, sports, and executive support brand through which he offers coaching processes to individuals and teams. The website details the approach: conscious leadership, emotional management, and realistic goals, with him as the visible face and provider of the services. It's a clear business move, with the intention of generating regular income and a client portfolio.

| Twemoji, XCatalunya

The operation hasn't arisen from improvisation. In his first extensive interview after serving his sentence, published in June, he explained that in prison he completed a master's degree in coaching psychology and emotional well-being and that his goal is to work with few clients, in a personalized way. He also emphasized that his life in Vitoria is orderly and that his reinvention is about "simplicity." It's the perfect framework to sell his new product: himself.

Memoirs for 2026: when the story is also business

The second pillar of his strategy is a memoir scheduled for January 2026. In this sense, he's copying his former father-in-law, Juan Carlos I, who's publishing his in November. The work, previewed by journalist Pilar Eyre, promises a journey through his life before, during, and after the Royal Family. In market terms, it's a bet with obvious commercial potential: a central figure in the monarchy's most recent major scandal telling his version, with names and decisions the public already knows.

There's concern in the Royal House about what he might reveal. Especially about the attitude Felipe VI and Letizia Ortiz had. They went from being great friends to closing all doors to them. It's always been said that the Queen was the instigator of that marginalization and now Urdangarin could provide more details about it.

| XCatalunya, elnacional.cat

Money and divorce: what's confirmed and what isn't

Regarding his finances, it's important to distinguish between rumors and facts. What's been confirmed by leading outlets is that the divorce from Infanta Cristina, signed at the end of 2023 and released in January 2024, set an agreement for the children's expenses and didn't include compensation or alimony for him. That's the official version. Other sources indicate that he obtained a good pension for himself and that he might even now be asking for more money to "soften" his memoirs.

Reactions: from the "coach" who convinces to media skepticism

The move has received mixed responses. Some applaud the shift toward work and individual responsibility. Some view it with suspicion. On the radio, journalist Martín Bianchi expressed his disappointment with the idea of the former duke setting himself up as an advisor to other people's lives after the Nóos case. That clash of perceptions will be decisive in determining whether Bevolutive closes contracts and whether his talks fill auditoriums.

In short, the play is twofold: a coaching brand for steady income and memoirs for a spike in billing and notoriety. It's yet to be seen whether the book will cross lines regarding Felipe VI or Letizia, or if he'll choose a therapeutic tone. In either scenario, Urdangarin has understood that his story—and how he tells it—is now his main asset.