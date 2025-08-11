U-turn in the relationship between Prince William and his brother Harry

The relationship between William (43) and Harry (40) has been at a standstill for years. Neither the memoirs, nor the public snubs, nor the illnesses that have struck the family have managed to bring about a truce. However, the Windsor's private calendar now puts a different and, above all, more human scenario on the table.

Within a matter of weeks, several pieces of news have shaken the family environment. These are not scandals or breakups. These are commitments and celebratory embraces. In that atmosphere, far from toxic spotlights, a gesture that could change a picture frozen since 2020 seems more possible.

Peter Phillips is getting married: an invitation that could seat the two brothers together

Peter Phillips's engagement to pediatric nurse Harriet Sperling was announced exclusively through Hello! and it has already been confirmed that there is no set date, although both families are celebrating the news. He is the eldest son of Princess Anne, a very close cousin of William and Harry, and a natural link for a discreet reunion.

The invitation, due to closeness, should reach both of them. The possibility of seeing them on the same pew exists and, at this point, it would already be news.

This is not the only occasion. Ella Mountbatten, Lord Ivar's eldest daughter and second cousin of King Charles III, has also announced her engagement. Her branch is not the most media-exposed in the clan, but a Mountbatten wedding always brings the family together. Another opportunity, perhaps a quieter one, to gauge whether the thaw is real.

A third path comes with Diana's niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, who accepted Channing Millerd's proposal in Santorini on July 31. Harry keeps a good relationship with the Spencer family. If he appears at that wedding, the gesture would speak louder than any statement.

Discreet meetings, security, and health: the red lines that will define the rapprochement

In July, an unusual meeting took place between Charles III's and Harry's teams in London. It was not a public summit, but it was a sign: the parties are talking. From the Palace, the message is cautious; from Montecito, Harry's message insists on "reconciliation," as he repeated in a television interview. The absent party at that table, for now, is William, who keeps his distance.

The issue that most stirs the Duke's emotions remains: security. In May, British courts rejected his appeal to regain publicly funded protection when he travels to the United Kingdom. The ruling complicates his presence at crowded events and adds coldness to every invitation that arrives in his inbox.

The health context also weighs in. Charles III continues treatment, with messages of encouragement and caution from the Palace. Meanwhile, Kate announced in January that she is in remission and has been resuming her schedule with clarity and caution. These are moves that reorder priorities and bring the family back to essential matters, above the noise.

Will a wedding be enough to change the narrative of rupture? If William and Harry meet without tense protocols or invasive cameras, the gesture will be worth more than a thousand headlines. The British monarchy needs that image of normality. They, two brothers marked by the same loss, do too.

Three engagements in the family —Peter Phillips with Harriet Sperling; Ella Mountbatten; and Lady Eliza Spencer with Channing Millerd— open a window to reconciliation. There are signs of dialogue between Charles's and Harry's teams, but the wound of security and William's cold stance remain. The next family photo could be the first step of a new chapter. Will the embrace come when the bells ring?