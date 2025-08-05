Andreu Genestra, the chef who served Queen Letizia, confesses everything: 'It was a...'

The recent reception at Marivent Palace once again put chef Andreu Genestra in the spotlight. His name, linked for years to major events of the royal family in Mallorca, sparks great curiosity. This time, his role and experiences have caused new expectations about what it means to cook for royalty.

However, what happened behind the scenes during the official reception for King Felipe and Queen Letizia is even less known. Behind the protocol and the smiles, there are details and anecdotes that the Mallorcan chef is willing to share. Tradition and gastronomy come together in an event that always draws interest, but few know what it really entails.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

The chef's special relationship with the royal family

Andreu Genestra has become a key figure at the receptions that Casa Real organizes in Mallorca. His connection began in 2015, when he took charge of the cocktail held at La Almudaina Palace. Since then, he has led the banquet that accompanies these important gatherings.

His appointment was not by chance, but the result of a combination of his talent and his attachment to local cuisine. Genestra, with one Michelin star and one green star, represents haute cuisine that harmonizes with the Balearic environment. His cooking is a reflection of the land, its products, and its people, something that doesn't go unnoticed by royalty.

This long journey has forged a relationship of trust. The chef has been able to share moments with the king and queen and their daughters, getting closer to them beyond simple service. His experience with Casa Real has allowed him to learn firsthand the rigor and demands that come with working for such emblematic figures.

Andreu Genestra reveals his experience with Queen Letizia during the royal reception

Andreu Genestra, the chef who attended to Queen Letizia, confessed how he experienced that moment: "It was a very beautiful experience." He highlighted the queen's warmth and interest during the event, which pleasantly surprised him. He also valued the importance of following protocols without losing warmth in interactions, something he noticed in his encounter with Letizia.

The chef also shared that the menu's success was evident in how the guests "went after the canapés like vultures." This expression reflects the positive reception of his dishes, made with fresh, local products. Logistics is another crucial aspect, since the trays must be moved with precision in a historic palace that is not designed for large-scale events.

In addition, Genestra highlights the king and queen's warmth during the event. He recalls that King Felipe VI was concerned about the working conditions and the temperature, showing a friendly and approachable manner. Meanwhile, Queen Letizia was interested in how he had managed to connect with the guests, something the chef attributes to his Mallorcan roots and shared values.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

A seasonal menu for 2025

For the 2025 edition, Andreu Genestra has prepared a special menu that follows his Mediterranean style. Focusing on seasonal and locally sourced products, he highlights emblematic ingredients such as red shrimp and suckling pig from the native porc negre breed. He also includes current and well-known dishes like olive escabeche with eggplant.

The chef explains that his proposal combines sea and mountain, always seeking to surprise guests with authentic flavors and carefully crafted dishes. The quality and proximity of the ingredients are key to keeping the essence of his cuisine, which is now showcased at one of the most relevant receptions on the royal calendar.

This continuity in the assignment is recognition of the professionalism and trust placed in Genestra. Every year, his menu is desired with interest, not only by Casa Real, but also by those who follow these gatherings.