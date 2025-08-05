Prince Harry, excited: The rumor about his daughter Lilibet is completely true

Since their arrival in Montecito, Harry and Meghan have found a pace of life that lets them prioritize what matters most: their family. For them, every day with Archie and Lilibet is an opportunity to create genuine memories, far from the formalities that once surrounded them.

Although they protect their children's privacy, they occasionally share small glimpses of their daily life. Those spontaneous moments show a close side of the Sussex, where simple gestures turn into memorable moments.

| Instagram, @meghan

Lilibet, the little star who follows in her mother's footsteps

One of those moments happened with the launch of As Ever, Meghan's brand. In a video, Lilibet appears holding her mother's hand, showing a naturalness that charmed everyone.

Meghan revealed that involving Archie and Lili in her projects was a way to teach them the value of effort. "Archie did the wrap," she said proudly, highlighting how special it was to have her children close by.

Lilibet's connection with nature is also part of her upbringing. Meghan explained on her podcast how they organize a small farmers market in their community, teaching the children that everything has value and effort behind it.

| Instagram, @archewell_sussex_

Harry and his family celebrate everyday life with emotion

For Harry and Meghan, big occasions aren't necessary to create unforgettable moments. Valentine's Day crafts or afternoons baking have become family traditions.

In one of those sessions, Meghan was caught giving Archie a kiss while Lilibet helped with the cookie mix. These are moments of happiness that the couple enjoys sharing discreetly.

Harry has always defended the importance of giving his children a free and simple childhood. Walks on the beach, games in the yard, and storytime afternoons are part of the routine they've chosen as a family.

| Instagram, @meghan

The rumor that confirms Harry's pride

For months, royal followers have said that little Lilibet Diana inherited the strong and charismatic character of her grandmother, Princess Diana. Meghan and Harry have kept a discreet life for their children. However, the images and moments they've shared confirm what many suspected.

Lilibet has a vibrant, spontaneous, and free spirit, very similar to Lady Di's. Harry, visibly moved, doesn't hesitate to acknowledge that resemblance. "She's a girl with a free spirit, and seeing her grow up that way fills us with pride," he said in a recent conversation.

Every gesture from Lilibet, from her mischief at home to her boldness at Disneyland, reflects that special spark in the girl. It's something so many remember about Diana, turning that rumor into a certainty that Harry and Meghan experience with happiness.