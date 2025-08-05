Silvia Taulés, expert on the royal family, drops major news about Juan Carlos I: 'He's...'

During her latest television appearance, journalist Silvia Taulés left more than a few people speechless with the latest big news she revealed about King Juan Carlos I. According to this expert on the Royal Family, the monarch "is out of control."

At the beginning of the summer, after months of speculation, Franco-Venezuelan historian Laurence Debray set off all the alarms. She did so by confirming that the memoirs of the emeritus king are about to be published.

| Europa Press

According to reports, in November, the book in which King Juan Carlos will offer his version of everything that happened during his controversial reign will be published.

In this work, the former head of the Spanish State will try to defend himself from the criticism he has received since he left Spain in August 2020 due to his well-known tax irregularities. According to his own words, his intention is to recover his narrative because they've "stolen" his story.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Meanwhile, the author of the book and a great admirer of King Juan Carlos has stated that "the goal" of this project is "truly to make his voice and his version of events heard."

Now, as everyone waits to learn the details of this new publication, Royal Family expert Silvia Taulés has broken her silence on the set of Más Vale Tarde. She did so to share with viewers some big news about the emeritus king: "You know King Juan Carlos is out of control."

Silvia Taulés reveals an unexpected piece of news about King Juan Carlos

This Monday, August 4, Silvia Taulés revealed on the aforementioned program that there is real "fear" in Zarzuela about the content of King Juan Carlos I's work. The main concern is that "the image of the crown could be damaged," which would have a major institutional impact.

"You know King Juan Carlos is out of control... He's tired of nobody defending him and has decided to defend himself," added this Vanitatis journalist and Royal Family expert.

| Atresmedia

According to Silvia Taulés, this situation originated from King Juan Carlos's reaction when his son criticized his alleged tax fraud in front of the rest of the Spanish people.

"The relationship as king and former monarch is tense... The fact that Juan Carlos has now decided to write these memoirs hasn't gone over well," she went on to explain to the program's audience.

In addition, Silvia Taulés also anticipated that "it's not going to be a very biographical book," since many of the important episodes from the emeritus king's past will be omitted. "What's going to be controversial is what isn't told," the journalist clarified.

In fact, one of the aspects that won't be addressed is the relationship King Juan Carlos had with Bárbara Rey. "There won't be a single line dedicated to Bárbara Rey."

"There will be many more omissions that show he hasn't truly accepted any 'mea culpa,'" explained Silvia Taulés. This decision will undoubtedly leave a significant gap in his personal story.