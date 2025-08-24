Alejandra Gere, Richard Gere's wife, surprises by sharing the latest update on her family

At the end of fall 2024, Richard Gere and his wife, Spanish businesswoman Alejandra Gere, decided to make a major change in their family life. The couple left behind the serenity of the Connecticut woods to settle in La Moraleja, an exclusive residential area on the outskirts of Madrid. Since their arrival in Madrid, the couple have managed to integrate into the capital's social life: they have attended various events and walked the red carpets and photocalls.

However, before returning to their routine and facing a new season at their residence, the Geres have decided to enjoy a few days away from media attention. Alejandra surprised her followers by sharing that she was in what she described as a true "paradise," although she did not reveal the exact destination. Despite her discretion, several international media outlets have suggested that the family may have returned to the United States to spend a summer vacation in Connecticut.

During these days of disconnecting, Alejandra has shared with her followers several snapshots that give a glimpse of what this family break is like. One of the most talked-about images shows her enjoying a tennis match with one of her sons, Alexander, who is five years old. Mother and son, dressed in white and holding rackets, took the opportunity not only to play sports but also to relax afterward on the beach, enjoying the sea and the sun.

Alejandra Gere and Richard Gere are enjoying a family vacation

Another of the businesswoman's plans has been to devote time to yoga and meditation outdoors, in the heart of nature. In one of her posts, her son James, who is four years old, joined the practice, creating a tender family scene. In addition, Alejandra shared with her followers a very personal reflection on inner transformation and the importance of letting go of what weighs us down so that authenticity can shine on its own.

The couple have also been seen in the company of friends, enjoying relaxing days by the sea. "We're ready," Alejandra wrote on social media, accompanying the message with a photo of lounge chairs lined up on the sand.

Alejandra Gere shows off the family she has built with Richard Gere

She also didn't hesitate to show off her excellent physical shape by posing in a bikini, with her hair wet after a swim in the sea. "Better together. Do not disturb," she added.

With these glimpses into her family life, Alejandra Gere, always so reserved, surprises by sharing details of her summer. She reveals the moment of fulfillment she is experiencing with Richard Gere and their children.