Excitement in the Netherlands: the big news about Queen Máxima and her daughter, Ariane, has been revealed

Summer has given its last throes in Europe and royal schedules have already started to get busy. However, the Royal House of the Netherlands has surprised again with an unexpected twist due to the latest news about Máxima of the Netherlands. In recent days, King Willem-Alexander's return to the Netherlands has caused anticipation.

His surprise appearance at a nautical event made people think the Orange family was back, but nothing could be further from the truth. The monarch enjoyed Sail Amsterdam. It was a much-discussed reappearance.

| Instagram, @koninklijkhuis

Nevertheless, the big question has revolved around Máxima of the Netherlands and her daughters. Where were they? There was complete silence. Until now.

Máxima and Ariane reappear on a yacht to the surprise of the Netherlands

The mystery has been solved thanks to some revealing photographs. In the images, Máxima of the Netherlands was seen with her youngest daughter, Ariane. Máxima appeared on board a yacht in Greek waters.

The setting was the island of Spetses, very close to Kranidi. There, the royal family has owned a spectacular villa for thirteen years (13 years), which has become their summer retreat.

| GTRES

The images showed a relaxed, family atmosphere. Máxima shared this nautical plan with Ariane and a very special companion: the dog Mambo.

The little dog was an unexpected protagonist. He is part of the family and usually appears in some of the official portraits the Orange family offers every summer.

Máxima and Ariane are enjoying summer far from the Netherlands

The presence of Máxima of the Netherlands and her daughter in Greece has confirmed that their vacation hasn't ended yet. They have taken advantage of the last days of August to disconnect, enjoy the sun, and the Aegean Sea. The bond between Máxima and Ariane was evident in their knowing gestures and relaxed smiles.

| Instagram, @koninklijkhuis

The news has caused excitement in the Netherlands. Citizens have celebrated the fact that Máxima and Ariane have been able to spend time together in such a special setting. The stay in Spetses has been interpreted as a reminder that, despite official commitments, Máxima of the Netherlands knows how to find time to enjoy with her family.

So, while Willem-Alexander has already resumed some of his duties, Máxima and Ariane have prolonged the magic of summer. This confirmation has filled the country with excitement and has put the perfect finishing touch on a much-discussed vacation.