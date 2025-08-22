Surprise for Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rijnsburger: their daughters have leaked everything

Social media have once again become the scene of a true surprise for Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rijnsburger. Their twin daughters, Cristina and Victoria, have leaked details about their lives through Instagram. Until now, both have kept a low profile, staying away from the media spotlight and the attention their older siblings have always received: Enrique, Julio, and Chabeli.

However, the young women's profiles have shown the opposite. Cristina and Victoria have shown in recent months how they've grown, how they've changed, and what kind of life they lead. We have seen that they've inherited their mother's elegance, beauty, and style.

| Europa Press

With more than 100,000 followers each, the young women have shared images in which they've shown off summer looks, trips, hobbies, and even their passion for horseback riding. Julio Iglesias fell in love with Miranda in 1990. She was 25 years old and he was 47.

Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rijnsburger have built a happy family

Since then, the couple have built a strong family with five children: Rodrigo, Cristina, Victoria, Miguel, and Guillermo. Although all of them have stayed away from the media noise, it has been the twins who have managed to attract attention in recent times.

At just 22 years old, Cristina and Victoria have already taken their first steps in the fashion world. They've appeared on magazine covers and have even attended the 2019 MET Gala.

| Instagram, @cristinaiglesiasr

Despite their international schedules, they've continued to show their family bond. Victoria has moved to London to study production and cinematography, while Cristina has started her design studies in New York.

Nevertheless, the family estate "Las Cuatro Lunas," located very close to Puerto Banús, has remained the epicenter of their summers. The property, spanning more than 988 acres (400 ha), features a mansion, pool, wine cellar, and even a helipad. In this paradise, the twins have posed for social media, relaxed and smiling.

Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rijnsburger's daughters have shared information about their private lives

In recent weeks, their followers have celebrated the young women's return to Instagram. They've gone from not posting anything since 2021 to showing everything.

| Instagram, @cristinaiglesiasr

They've leaked photos of beaches, vacations, horseback rides, and coordinated outfits. In many images, their similarities have been so obvious that it's been almost impossible to tell them apart.

This new digital phase has even surprised Julio and Miranda. The twins have burst onto social media with force. They've done so making it clear that, despite their discretion, they know very well how to capture the public's attention.