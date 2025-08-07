Alberto Rubio, the painter of King Felipe, confesses: 'The look in Queen Letizia's eyes...'

The Seville-born artist Alberto Rubio has returned to social media to make a revealing confession about the portrait of King Felipe that he is painting. In a new post, he has revealed what "Queen Letizia's gaze" is really like.

For months, Alberto has been sharing some of his realistic works with his Instagram followers. However, one of them has strongly caught the attention of other users.

It is a realistic portrait of the kings of Spain, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, dressed in formal attire. Although it is not a work commissioned by the Royal Household, there is no doubt that it is one of the first modern portraits of the monarchs.

It was in 2024 when Alberto Rubio began this project, one of the most complex and ambitious of his career. During this time, the young artist has been sharing the progress of his creation on his social media.

Now, the Seville-born artist has returned to TikTok with part number 13 of the process of creating the portrait of King Felipe and Queen Letizia. In this installment, he has paid special attention to the queen's face, especially her gaze.

Alberto Rubio has returned to his social media to share with other internet users the progress of his portrait of King Felipe and Queen Letizia. In this installment, he wanted to focus on the queen's gaze:

"There are areas, like the queen's gaze, that can't be solved on the first try," Rubio confesses in this video, while working in front of the canvas. This project, although still unfinished, is already generating curiosity among his followers.

Alberto Rubio, known for his experience in institutional portraits, considers the portrait of King Felipe and Queen Letizia as one of the greatest challenges of his career so far.

This initiative began last year and, during this time, he has been documenting it in stages on his Instagram profile. On that platform, the artist has managed to gather a growing audience, which exceeds two thousand followers.

However, the approach is not only technical; it also involves a strong emotional component. Alberto Rubio has admitted that faithfully conveying the presence of the sovereigns, especially the queen's eyes, has been a process full of changes and decisions.

So much so that, in order to achieve the desired result, he has had to make a series of adjustments and modify entire parts of the face. "I made the decision to completely redo her eye. The eyelid, the expression... It has to say what it needs to say," he states in one of his videos.

In these posts, Alberto Rubio has gradually revealed the entire process and evolution of the portrait of King Felipe and his wife. This project, as he has explained, doesn't start "from any exact photo."