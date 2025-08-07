England's television reveals strange information about King Charles III

Sometimes, the most surprising revelations come at the least desired moment. All it takes is a live microphone, a casual comment, and a public figure in the mood to joke. When royalty is involved, especially King Charles III, everything takes on another level of interest.

That's what happened during a recent episode of Talk Horse, a British podcast that brought together well-known faces for a conversation. The setting was none other than the gardens of Windsor Castle, just a few steps from King Charles III himself.

Jokes about Charles III with title included

Right at the start of the show, young Tristan Phipps, from Made in Chelsea, made a somewhat reckless comment. With the king just 656 ft. (200 meters) away, he admitted with laughter that he aspired to an honorary title. If his companion Alan Titchmarsh could "put in a good word with the big guy," it would be ideal.

Alan, with the experience that comes from his more than forty-year friendship with Charles, didn't let the comment pass. In a friendly tone, he corrected him with elegance and humor: "Well, you'll do better if you start calling him Your Majesty instead of Your Royal Highness." The remark wasn't casual, since Charles ascended the throne, that form of address is mandatory.

The conversation continued with jokes about protocol, but the moment made something important clear. Even in relaxed settings, there are rules at the Royal Palace that can't be overlooked. Those who wish to be part of the closest circle must learn them.

The lesser-known side of the king

Alan, recently honored for his services to horticulture and charity, also spoke about the less visible side of the king. In a previous interview, he described him as "the hardest-working person I know." He didn't stop there with his words.

He assured that Charles not only has a strong environmental and social awareness, but he also acts accordingly. "He doesn't just talk about it, he does it," he stated. Despite being an expert in gardening, Alan admitted that he never gives the king advice on that subject.

According to him, their conversations revolve around their shared love for nature. "Anyone who knows him, who has worked with him, is amazed by his boundless energy," he added.

Details that say a lot

The king, according to Alan, had a special gesture during the presentation of his title as Commander of the Order of the British Empire. He kindly reminded him that "he was moving up in the hierarchy," alluding to his promotion from Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) to CBE. A phrase that shows the closeness between the two.

This exchange, broadcast in an informal context, makes it clear that even among gardens and jokes, protocol and the figure of the king remain intact. Charles III, far from the rigidity many imagine, keeps the charisma of someone very human.