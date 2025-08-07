It's already confirmed: the rumor spreading through Buckingham Palace about Prince Harry

The decisions Harry has made since he left the royal family and published his book never go unnoticed. All eyes are on King Charles III's youngest son, waiting for any move he makes. Everything about him is analyzed down to the smallest detail, and even those closest to him are often surprised.

Despite the controversies Harry has caused with statements in interviews or publications, some of his actions were very remarkable. This is a situation that seems to be coming to an end. In Buckingham, rumors come and go, but some are now impossible to hide.

The end of a stage of solidarity

Harry, together with Prince Seeiso, decided to cut his ties with the Sentebale charity. It was founded in 2006, and the initiative aimed to support children and young people with HIV in Africa. The resignation came in March, after an internal dispute that escalated quickly.

The trigger was the presidency of Dr. Sophie Chandauka. After that change, a strong division arose within the board of directors. The Charity Commission ended up confirming that the opportunity to solve the differences was lost.

The report didn't favor anyone and exposed an environment marked by tensions and management failures. "A harmful dispute was allowed to damage the charity's reputation," they stated. Despite this, Dr. Chandauka will remain at the head of the board.

A painful departure

Those close to Harry say that he is devastated by the situation. "The president was allowed to succeed through a hostile takeover," a source close to the duke told The Time. Although he has been cautious in his statements, his discomfort is evident.

Harry's own spokesperson announced that he will look for new ways to help. "The Duke of Sussex will now focus on finding new ways to keep supporting the children of Lesotho and Botswana," he said. The emotional connection to the cause remains, even though the path has changed.

Meanwhile, Chandauka was clear in denouncing a harmful media campaign. "It has caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviors shown in private," she said. She added: "We're leaving not only grateful to have survived, but stronger: more focused, better governed, boldly ambitious, and with our dignity intact."

A decision that leaves a mark

The distance between Harry and Sentebale is not just administrative. It marks the end of a deeply meaningful stage for him. This was a stage built on the memory of his mother, Princess Diana.

In Buckingham, they watch Harry's actions from afar, and many wonder what his next step will be. What is certain is that this episode has left open wounds, although there is a possibility that the prince will start over.