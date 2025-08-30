Albert of Monaco has a gesture that will impress King Juan Carlos from Abu Dhabi

Albert of Monaco has left more than one person speechless after confirming the kind gesture he has made toward Spain. Information that has reached Abu Dhabi and, without a doubt, has managed to impress King Juan Carlos.

So far this year, Spain has already seen about 1,025,000 acres (415,000 hectares) of its territory burn, according to calculations from the European Forest Fire Information System. The magnitude of this figure places the country at historic levels in terms of devastated land area.

However, the reach of these fires is not only a domestic concern. In fact, as has been confirmed, the fires affecting different regions of our country have drawn attention beyond our borders. In fact, the concern has spread to neighboring countries that are closely following their development.

So much so that, in the face of this alarming situation, Albert of Monaco has sent a letter to King Felipe VI to convey his "most sincere condolences" for the catastrophe. This gesture, without a doubt, has left King Juan Carlos very impressed, who, from Abu Dhabi, is also closely following this national catastrophe.

In the letter, Albert of Monaco acknowledges both the material losses and the "human losses" caused by the flames. He also reflects his wife's concern for what is happening in communities especially affected such as Galicia and Castilla y León.

In his name and in Princess Charlene's, Albert of Monaco has expressed his "deepest solidarity and compassion" to King Felipe and to all citizens. These words aim to offer encouragement to a country that remains on alert due to the fires.

In the letter, released by the communication office of the Principality of Monaco, he also acknowledges the work of firefighters and emergency teams who are on the front lines.

So much so that Albert of Monaco wanted to pay tribute to the "courage" and "dedication" of these people who, as he emphasized, "work tirelessly to protect the population."

Meanwhile, the Monegasque sovereign has also dedicated a few words to all the victims and their loved ones. He has not forgotten the injured and those who have lost their homes.

At the same time, Prince Albert has sent a similar letter to the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. In it, he expresses his concern about the fires that have also burned tens of thousands of acres (tens of thousands of hectares) in Portuguese territory.

Meanwhile, the kings of Spain traveled on Wednesday, August 27 to the Sanabria Lake Natural Park and Sierras Segundera and de Porto, in Zamora. They also visited Las Médulas Park, in León.

The next day, Doña Letizia and King Juan Carlos I's son visited Galicia, where the fire has devastated more than 217,000 acres (88,000 hectares) in just two weeks. The tour continues on Friday in Extremadura, where they also wanted to show their support for those affected.