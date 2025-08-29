The bakery in Cádiz where Infanta Elena shops breaks its silence: 'Everyone...'

The owners of the bakery in Cádiz where Infanta Elena shops when she travels there have broken their silence through social media. All to reveal what all their customers are like.

Just a few days ago, the residents of Arcos de la Frontera were truly surprised to see the Duchess of Lugo visiting local establishments. Specifically, the surprise took place at Horno Artesa, one of the most renowned bakeries in the province.

This establishment enjoys great prestige among lovers of traditional bread. So much so that, after years of dedication, it has earned the title of being one of the best in the area.

As expected, the unexpected visit from Infanta Elena has become a true local event. Proof of this is the revealing post that the owners of this business have shared on their social media.

"Unexpected visits. All our customers are REALLY extraordinary," they wrote in a lighthearted tone, making a very special nod to the royalty of our country.

As expected, this play on words, with the word "REAL" in capital letters, hasn't gone unnoticed among their followers. In fact, in a short time, this post has gone viral, receiving numerous messages.

"Everyone likes quality," one user wrote, while a local resident stated that it's "the best bakery with real quality." "You must be doing something right to have this kind of visits," another user said.

This is the bakery in Cádiz where Infanta Elena shops

During her visit to Arcos de la Frontera, as if she were just another neighbor, Infanta Elena stopped by this well-known establishment to make a series of purchases.

As expected, the regular customers were stunned to see her in the bakery. In fact, some of the employees didn't hesitate to take a photo with her, an image that the bakery owners have now shared on their social media.

This establishment is located in the El Peral industrial park and began its activity in 2014 under the leadership of Francisco Ruiz Salguero. Since then, it has specialized in making breads with a variety of flours, mixed grains, and natural fermentations. Currently, they prepare up to thirty different types of bread.

The quality products from this bakery are served in prestigious restaurants such as Aponiente, the three Michelin star restaurant of Ángel León, located in El Puerto de Santa María.

Thanks to his perseverance, Paco Ruiz Salguero has positioned his bakery among the most outstanding in Spain. He has even managed to have his business included in the renowned Spanish Route of Good Bread.