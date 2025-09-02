Íñigo Martínez's clapback in an interview with Gerard Romero: 'Real Madrid...'

The emotions are still fresh in Íñigo Martínez's mind after a summer that has changed his professional career. The Basque center-back surprised everyone with his move from Barcelona to Saudi Al-Nassr, a move that left Hansi Flick without one of his defensive pillars. Now, in a relaxed conversation with Gerard Romero on Jijantes, the player has reflected on his departure, but above all, he has thrown an unexpected jab at Real Madrid.

The confession about Real Madrid that sparks debate

Íñigo Martínez stated that last season, the white team only showed special respect toward Barça. According to the center-back, in every match, one could "smell" that tension on the field, to the point of seeing a sense of helplessness on the opponents' faces. The defender did not hesitate to add that this mental factor was key for the blaugranas to prevail in several decisive moments.

The record of encounters supports him. In the Supercopa, Barça crushed 2-5, in the Copa they won 3-2 in the final, and in LaLiga they achieved a 0-4 and a memorable 3-2 at home at Bernabéu. Four culé victories in four clashes; not bad. For Íñigo, that competitive superiority explains the confidence that reigned in the culé locker room throughout the season.

| FCB

How he communicated his departure to Hansi Flick

The defender also recounted how he broke the news of his departure to the German coach at a peculiar moment. He did it on the plane, accompanied by a translator, and confessed that Flick was in shock when he heard his words. Al-Nassr's offer was "irresistible" and he had to decide quickly, although he admits that leaving Barça was a significant emotional blow.

In the interview, Íñigo praised the competitive character of the new culé generation, stating that at their age, he did not have that ambition. He highlighted Fermín, about whom he said he is convinced will remain very important for the club. He also praised Lamine Yamal, whom he described as an unstoppable talent both on and off the field.

Bitter memory in Europe and new challenges in Arabia

The center-back also recalled the elimination against Inter in the Champions League semifinals, describing it as "unfair" and as a missed opportunity. Now, in his new stage in Arabia, he is focused on keeping the competitive level that will allow him to remain in the orbit of the Spanish national team. Even so, he knows that the showcase will not be the same.

The statement about Real Madrid has made headlines and has not left the fans indifferent. Íñigo Martínez, without mincing words, asserted that this psychological superiority was the key to the culé titles. His words fuel the eternal debate between Barça and Madrid, right in a season in which both will face each other again with everything at stake.