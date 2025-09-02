Íñigo Martínez breaks his silence: the confession that brought Hansi Flick down

The summer left FC Barcelona with a transfer window featuring few moves but with a departure as painful as it was unexpected. Íñigo Martínez, one of the highest-ranking center-backs in Hansi Flick's squad, accepted an offer from Saudi Al-Nassr and abruptly ended his time at the culé club. Now, weeks later, the footballer has broken his silence and has revealed how the German coach experienced the news.

In statements to Jijantes, the center-back explained that Flick found out mid-flight on the way back after preseason. "He didn't expect it, obviously. The translator was there and I told him I had an unrefusable offer. I needed it and I had to take that path, despite how well I was doing," Íñigo revealed. The player confessed that the coach's reaction was one of absolute surprise and that he clearly noticed the disappointment on his face. Flick considered him a key piece in the back line alongside Pau Cubarsí, as well as one of the silent leaders in the locker room.

A decision made with barely any time to spare

Íñigo admitted that the choice wasn't easy. During the tour in Japan and South Korea, he could barely sleep, aware that he would be leaving behind the club where he had always felt loved. "I knew what I could keep giving Barça and the affection the coach had for me. It was difficult, but I had to decide quickly," he explained. The departure also allowed Barça to free up salary space and register several pending footballers, something Laporta and Deco needed to balance the books.

The former blaugrana also paused to talk about Lamine Yamal, whom he described as a unique talent. "As a person, he's spectacular. Always in a good mood, laughing, he doesn't care about anything. On the field, he's different, very smart, rarely takes the bait and comes back to attack you," he highlighted. Íñigo emphasized that the veterans in the locker room always tried to support him because of his youth and that he's destined to mark an era.

Message to Real Madrid after their last season

The center-back didn't hesitate to point out that last season Barça was the only team capable of earning respect from Real Madrid. "You could see it and feel it. In the Champions League, they only respected us. You noticed it on the field, there were faces of frustration and that gave us confidence," he assured. His words reflected the conviction of a locker room that felt superior in direct clashes.

Íñigo Martínez's immediate future

At 33 years old, Íñigo is facing a very different stage in Saudi Arabia. The multi-million euro contract offered by Al-Nassr was impossible to turn down at the final stretch of his career. However, his statements make it clear that the emotional bond with Barça remains intact and that Flick lost much more than a defender. He lost a silent leader whose departure still affects the team's defensive planning.