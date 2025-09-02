Last-minute surprise at Barça: the signing Joan Laporta finalizes

Barça's agenda also shifted after the close of the major transfer window. While the first team is already resting following the flood of registrations in recent days, the reserve team has finalized an unexpected signing to strengthen a strategic position in the project.

Hansi Flick and Deco have repeated an essential idea throughout the summer. Barça Atlètic must keep their competitiveness while supplying the first team with developing talent. In goal, the structure was very young and changing, with Kochen as a bet for the future and academy players Eder Aller and Eldar alternating roles. The club was looking for a seasoned profile, capable of organizing a new defense and holding up in demanding scenarios. That's where Emilio Bernad fits in, as he arrives with a notable track record in semi-professional and professional divisions.

Who is Emilio Bernad and what does he bring between the posts

Emilio Bernad is 25 years old, older than Joan García, the recent addition to the first team. Born in Vall d’Uixó, he trained in Castellón and later grew up in Valencia's academy. He spent three seasons at Mestalla, a period that gave him continuity and minutes of responsibility. Later, he played for Sabadell and returned to Valencia's reserve team, an experience that solidified his reading of the game and his footwork.

| FCB

Last season he belonged to Racing Ferrol, competing in the second division, where he improved his command of the area and defensive communication. This summer he signed for Teruel, but has terminated his contract to join Barça Atlètic. He arrives as a free agent, with a low profile, a steep learning curve, and a clear calling card: reliability.

Contract, registration, and immediate sporting plan at Barça Atlètic

The agreement is straightforward and functional for the club. Bernad signs for one season, until June 30, 2026, with a reserve team contract and daily involvement with Rafa Márquez's group. He will begin training tomorrow, with his sights set on Sunday's league debut against UE Porreres at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

He will share competition with Kochen, Eder Aller, and Eldar, providing authority in training sessions and silent leadership in matches. His presence allows the other young goalkeepers to alternate drafts without neglecting their physical and technical development. The objective is clear: raise Barça Atlètic's competitive bar in a division that doesn't forgive mistakes.

Strategic reading: impact on the first team's goalkeeping

The operation also has a club-wide perspective. The first team is covered with Ter Stegen as the mainstay, Szczesny renewed, and Joan García as a bet for the immediate future. In the event of any setback during weeks with a tight schedule, Barça needs a reserve team goalkeeper ready to respond with little notice.

Bernad offers that short-term solution thanks to his experience, communication, and training continuity. His footwork, honed in Valencia, fits with the clean build-up required by the club's methodology. His arrival relieves pressure on Kochen, who will be able to develop without urgency, and ensures that Márquez's team keeps results while remaining a development platform.

The move is discreet but consistent with the club's roadmap. Barça secures a seasoned goalkeeper for the reserve team's daily routine, strengthens the bridge to the first team, and balances a squad that mixes academy products with experienced specialists. With Bernad between the posts, Barça Atlètic gains immediate solidity for a season in which competing and developing will once again go hand in hand.