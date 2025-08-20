Xabi Alonso delivers verdict on Rodrygo after benching him: 'He has been...'

Real Madrid started the 2025/26 LaLiga season with a narrow victory over Osasuna at Santiago Bernabéu. A penalty converted by Kylian Mbappé was enough to secure the first three points, in a match that left mixed feelings. Vinicius once again appeared apathetic on the left, reminiscent of his inconsistent version from last season. In contrast, Mbappé took on the offensive leadership, confirming that he will once again be the main reference in the white attack.

The starting eleven also featured an important change: Brahim Díaz played on the right wing, the position usually occupied by Rodrygo. The Brazilian, in fact, didn't play a single minute.

Mastantuono comes on, Rodrygo doesn't play

In the 68th minute, Xabi Alonso decided to bring on Franco Mastantuono in place of Brahim Díaz. The Argentine gem, just 18 years old, received the coach's trust at a key moment in the match. The consequence was that Rodrygo remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes, a situation that surprised many fans and sparked debate about his immediate future.

The Brazilian is coming off a Club World Cup in which he barely played a role. He only started in the first match and, of the next five, he only appeared in two, totaling just 28 minutes. The pattern is repeating and doubts about his role in the squad are growing as the transfer window nears its close.

Xabi Alonso's verdict in the press conference

After the match, Xabi Alonso was asked directly about Rodrygo's absence in the league debut. The coach was clear in his response:

"The Club World Cup was a different context, because of the competition it was. What happened today is just one match. I think we can already leave the World Cup behind and what matters is from now on, this new season. I do count on Rodrygo, of course. It's just one match; we shouldn't read too much into the future. If in three months he's still getting so few minutes, then you'll have a more accurate answer, but what happened today was due to the circumstances of the match and my decisions."

There is just over a week left before the summer window closes and Rodrygo's future remains open. The club doesn't rule out a sale if a convincing offer arrives, although Xabi insists he counts on him. Meanwhile, the Brazilian wants to play a leading role and isn't willing to spend another season in the shadows.

Real Madrid's next match will be on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. at Carlos Tartiere, against a newly promoted Oviedo. It will be another chance to see if Rodrygo returns to Alonso's plans or if he continues to accumulate appearances as a substitute.

The situation of the Brazilian striker has become one of the main topics at the start of the league season. The emergence of Mastantuono and the consolidation of Brahim Díaz threaten to take away more minutes than expected. The coach's response was clear, but the facts suggest that the competition is fiercer than ever.