Gerard Romero says what many think after Real Madrid - Osasuna: 'The VAR...'

Real Madrid's league debut wasn't free from controversy. Xabi Alonso's team narrowly defeated Osasuna at Santiago Bernabéu. However, Bretones's strict sending off dominated much of the post-match debate.

The red card for the Navarrese defender came during stoppage time. Referee Cordero Vega interpreted a grab on Gonzalo as a last-resort action. The decision was heavily debated by Osasuna's players and coaches immediately afterward.

Gerard Romero's tweet ignites social media after the match

Gerard Romero, Catalan journalist and well-known voice on Twitch and social media, didn't take long to share his opinion. He did so with a clear, ironic message that was widely shared by fans. "VAR will be nice this year... not a single proper replay of the red card... meow!" wrote Romero.

Gerard Romero's message reflected the feeling of thousands of viewers of the match. Many criticized the lack of clear replays of the decisive action. The absence of convincing footage caused even more distrust toward refereeing technology.

VAR is once again at the center of controversy

The technological tool was supposed to clarify confusing plays in critical situations. However, in Real Madrid - Osasuna, it became a new source of doubt. Bretones's sending off happened without the public seeing the action replayed clearly.

Gerard Romero highlighted this absence as an example of the system's lack of transparency. The journalist pointed out that without transparent footage, VAR's credibility is damaged. His tweet, brief but forceful, sparked comments on Twitter, Instagram, and sports forums.

Mbappé decides the match with a penalty goal in the second half

Osasuna, well-organized in defense, managed to keep the score level for a long time. However, Bretones's strict sending off affected any attempt at a comeback in the final stretch. The referee's decision weighed as much as Mbappé's goal.

The main focus of debate wasn't Mbappé's or Xabi Alonso's performance. It was the feeling that VAR doesn't offer guarantees of fairness. Gerard Romero summed up in a few words what many LaLiga followers think. In particular, people question why decisive plays aren't replayed.

A league debut with more doubts than certainties at Bernabéu

Madrid started with a win, but without convincing with their collective play. Osasuna, meanwhile, leave with the feeling of having been harmed. Gerard Romero gave voice to the widespread anger circulating among fans and neutral journalists.

The season is just beginning and the debate about VAR is already burning hot. Bretones's red card will be remembered as the first major refereeing mess. Romero's message, simple but viral, will keep being quoted for weeks.