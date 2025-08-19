Adrián Sánchez mocks the penalty awarded to Real Madrid: 'Start...'

The start of the season at Santiago Bernabéu has quickly sparked debate. Real Madrid kicked off their league campaign against Osasuna with a 1-0 lead marked by an inevitable protagonist: Kylian Mbappé's penalty. The French forward was brought down by Juan Cruz in an action inside the box.

Adrián Sánchez's tweet ignited the conversation during the very first matchday

The sports journalist wrote a phrase full of irony on his X account. "Starting the season with a penalty goal is so Real Madrid," Sánchez posted, generating thousands of reactions in just minutes.

His comment directly targeted a recurring narrative in Spanish soccer. Many fans of rival teams often point out that Real Madrid frequently receive favorable refereeing decisions at key moments.

The match was 1-0 and the atmosphere was tense in Chamartín

Up to the moment of the penalty, the match was very even. Osasuna defended in an organized manner and the Whites found it difficult to create space in attack. The goal came as a relief and as the trigger for controversy.

Adrián Sánchez aimed with his message to put that perception into words. He didn't question the legality of the action, but he did question the timing of everything starting that way. In fact, several users shared statistics from past seasons to reinforce the irony.

The Frenchman called for the ball decisively. He fooled Sergio Herrera and unleashed the ovation of the Madridist crowd. Meanwhile, Osasuna protested Juan Cruz's action, who was too reckless when he went to ground. The replay clearly showed the contact on Mbappé's leg. On the refereeing side, there wasn't much discussion.

Sánchez's comment divides fans on social media

Reactions became polarized around two very clear positions. One group agreed with him, seeing the penalty as a reflection of Madrid's historic luck. Another group firmly defended that the action was clear and left no room for controversy.

Sánchez himself replied to some criticism with humor, insisting that his message was ironic. In his words: "It's always the same script, that's why it's funny." This way, he turned a simple tweet into one of the most talked-about topics of the night.

Debut context for Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid coach

The league debut of the new coach added an extra layer of anticipation. Xabi Alonso faced his first official match on the Bernabéu bench after succeeding Carlo Ancelotti.

The 1-0 lead offered relief, but also the sense that the team still needs more time together. The high press worked, although in the opening stages there was a lack of precision in the final third. The penalty was the perfect lifeline to start with an advantage.

A season start that's already generating media buzz

The season has only just begun and there's already debate. Adrián Sánchez's phrase became a trending topic because it summed up, in 12 words, the eternal discussion about refereeing. Beyond the irony, the truth is that Real Madrid found in that play the key to unlock a complex match.