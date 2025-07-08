Jesús Vallejo's nod to Real Zaragoza: is a return on the horizon

Real Madrid faces a summer of deep renewal. With Carlo Ancelotti's departure and the arrival of Xabi Alonso to the merengue bench, many names have been left out of the new project. Among them is one of the most discreet footballers of recent years: Jesús Vallejo. His contract ended on June 30, 2025 (30 de junio de 2025), and the club decided not to renew it.

Vallejo leaves through the back door, without scandals or headlines, but with his head held high. For almost a decade, he was part of Real Madrid, whether in the first team or loaned to other clubs. His professionalism has been unquestionable, although his participation on the field was minimal.

A career marked by loans

Jesús Vallejo arrived at Real Madrid in 2015 after standing out at Real Zaragoza, his formative club. Expectations were high: he was seen as a center-back with potential, a silent leader, elegant in ball distribution, and with leadership skills.

However, his career at the white club was marked by constant loans. He went through Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, Wolves in the Premier League, and Granada in Spain. He didn't manage to settle with continuity at any of them. He was always a rotation player, useful, but not essential.

Xabi Alonso doesn't count on him

With Xabi Alonso's arrival, Vallejo no longer has a place in the white locker room. His name didn't even appear on the preseason list. The new coach seeks to rejuvenate the squad with emerging talents and footballers with a more competitive profile in the European elite.

Additionally, the center-back position is well covered. The club has opted for footballers like Rüdiger or Militão, and young players like Marvel or the signing of Dean Huijsen. For Vallejo, staying would mean accepting another season without minutes. At 28 years old, that was no longer an option.

Zaragoza, always in his heart

Despite his years in Madrid, Vallejo has never hidden his love for Real Zaragoza. Just one day after the Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barça, he was seen attending as just another fan at the Aragonese classic between Zaragoza and Huesca.

Many interpreted that gesture as a sign. The Aragonese club has always been in his heart, and although financially they can't match offers from La Liga, his return would be a sentimental boost both for him and for the fans.

Future in Vallecas?

Although Zaragoza fans dream of his return, everything indicates that Vallejo will continue in La Liga. Rayo Vallecano has shown serious interest in signing him. For the Madrid club, his experience at the top level and his low cost as a free agent make him an attractive opportunity.

Additionally, the center-back would be willing to lower his salary in order to find stability and, finally, regular playing time. He wants to feel important in a serious sports project, and Vallecas could be that place.

An impressive record for a player out of the spotlight

Despite his limited participation at Real Madrid, Vallejo leaves with a record many would envy: two Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, one La Liga, one Copa del Rey, several Super Cups... All of this without ever being a regular starter. He has been an exemplary professional, discreet, hardworking, and always respectful. He never raised his voice, never caused conflicts, and always accepted his role with humility.

His departure hasn't caused front pages or massive tears, but his figure leaves a mark among those who value silent effort. Jesús Vallejo brings his time at Real Madrid to an end. Now he seeks more than titles: he wants soccer. Time will tell if he finally achieves what has eluded him for so long.