Manolo González calls for the signing of a former Barça player... and it's not Mika Mármol

Espanyol's sporting management isn't wasting any time and is working discreetly on signings that could give the team a boost in quality. Among the candidates, a name has emerged that generates as much nostalgia as curiosity: a former FC Barcelona player who made his debut with the first team.

Espanyol's context

After an inconsistent campaign, with ups and downs and collective performance below expectations, the blanquiazul club is preparing for a hectic summer. The new project aims to bet on young players with potential and room for improvement, but who also have experience in demanding environments. This is where the profile of the player Espanyol has put on their radar would fit in.

Espanyol would be one of three Spanish teams interested in a 21-year-old Austrian winger who currently plays for Galatasaray. Despite his young age, he has already experienced a peculiar career full of ups and downs. Trained at Rapid Vienna, he made the leap to the elite at just 18 years old when FC Barcelona brought him in on loan for the 2021-2022 season.

However, his time at Camp Nou was brief and disappointing. He only played nine official matches with Barça, without scoring, and the club decided not to exercise the purchase option. From there, his career entered a spiral of inconsistency. Galatasaray paid six million euros, but he also failed to establish himself as a starter.

This season, his minutes have been minimal: just 341 spread over 15 matches, in which he has scored two goals and provided two assists, all in the Turkish Cup.

Redemption opportunity

Despite that limited participation, Espanyol believe he still has room to grow. At just 21 years old, Yusuf Demir still has the talent that made him one of the great promises of European soccer. His ability to break through, his good dribbling at speed, and his versatility to play both on the right and left make him an interesting player for a club that wants to recover its competitive hunger.

The idea would be to bring him in on loan, although a deal with an affordable purchase option isn't ruled out if Galatasaray agree to lower their demands. The lack of minutes for the player in Istanbul and the footballer's own desire to return to a league he already knows could make negotiations easier.

Fans' response

The possible return of Demir to LaLiga has caused all kinds of reactions among fans, especially among culés who still remember his brief spell at Barça. Some see it as a missed opportunity, others as wasted talent.

At Espanyol, however, they hope this new stage could finally be the one where he shows his true potential. The club needs imbalance on the wings and someone hungry to prove himself... that someone could be him. Yes, the player on Espanyol's radar is Yusuf Demir.