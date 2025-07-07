Almeyda, key piece in a top signing for Sevilla: good news for Simeone

Sevilla Fútbol Club is reorganizing their plans for the 2025-2026 season, and they're doing so from a clear starting point: selling before signing. With a tight salary cap and several players with high wages, new sporting director Antonio Cordón has chosen to hold back in the early stages of the market and focus all efforts on lightening the squad before bringing in new faces.

Last season was tough for Sevilla. Far from their best times in Europe, the Andalusian squad ended up drifting in mediocrity in La Liga and without real chances in continental competitions. Looking ahead to the new campaign, with Matías Almeyda leading from the bench, the goal is to regain ambition, grit, and above all, goals.

In this regard, one of the profiles that most appeals to the coaching staff is that of an Argentine striker who knows both the coach and the competitive style expected at Sánchez-Pizjuán very well.

| XCatalunya, Sevilla FC

Pisa also wants him, but he prefers Nervión

From Italy, specifically the newspaper Corriere dello Sport, they report that the striker has several offers on the table. One of them comes from Pisa, a Serie B team looking to build an ambitious project and has shown great interest in the footballer. But the player himself has made it clear to those around him that his priority is to join Sevilla.

One of the key reasons behind this preference is the figure of Matías Almeyda, Sevilla's new coach and a long-time acquaintance of the player, with whom he coincided at the start of his career at Banfield. Almeyda was one of the main people responsible for the striker's football breakthrough, and the personal relationship between the two remains excellent.

| Sevilla FC, UEFA

The main obstacle: his salary

Although the footballer wants to wear the red and white, there are several obstacles that still prevent the deal from being closed. The most obvious is the financial one. He currently earns €1.7 million net per season at his current club, a figure that is well above the new salary structure Sevilla is trying to implement.

On the other hand, the striker's market value is around €5 million, but the fact that he only has one year left on his contract opens the door to a possible reduction or even a loan with an option to buy. For now, talks are at an early stage and everything depends on the departures Sevilla manage to finalize.

A desire that repeats itself

This isn't the first time this footballer's name has been linked to Sevilla. In previous transfer windows, his profile has always interested the club, but the right circumstances never came together. Now, with a clear will from the player, a like-minded coach on the bench, and a father who keeps a trusting relationship with the club, the pieces seem closer than ever to fitting together.

The Argentine striker who has decided to prioritize Sevilla over any other European club is none other than Gio Simeone.