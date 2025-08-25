Vinicius stirs up social media after Oviedo fans' clapback

Real Madrid achieved a great victory in Oviedo, but the news wasn't the win. Once again, the spotlight was on Vinicius Junior, who was once more at the center of scenes unworthy of a player of his level. Instead of focusing on the game, the Brazilian chose the path of showmanship and provocation.

The match at Carlos Tartiere, which should've been a celebration, ended up being marked by his gestures and attitudes. The Oviedo crowd encountered a footballer who sought confrontation. The situation ended up tarnishing what could've been a night of good soccer.

A start from the bench and a repeated script

Vinicius started the match as a substitute, something that didn't seem to sit well with him at all. He came onto the field in the 63rd minute with the score still close. From the very first moment, his actions caused more controversy than real contribution. His was a script that's already all too familiar.

His first clear appearance ended with a yellow card for diving in the box. The referee, De Burgos Bengoechea, didn't fall for his attempt and booked him without hesitation. From then on, Vinicius devoted himself to protesting, gesturing, and challenging both the referee and the Asturian crowd.

The crowd erupts and Vinicius responds with more provocation

The Carlos Tartiere stadium, packed to the rafters, replied with constant boos. In unison, a large part of the stands chanted a loud "tonto, tonto" ("fool, fool"). Instead of calming down and focusing on the game, Vinicius replied by raising the tension. It was then that he confronted the fans directly.

The situation reached its peak after the second goal for the Whites. While his teammates celebrated normally, the Brazilian sought out the referee and made a provocative gesture. The cameras caught it clearly and the criticism quickly multiplied.

The show on social media after the match

The most serious moment came after the final whistle. Instead of acknowledging mistakes, Vinicius turned to his social media. "Yo soy así" ("That's how I am"), he wrote on Instagram with a photo pointing to his ear in front of the fans. It was an arrogant message that further fueled the debate.

In Oviedo, for the first time, he experienced the hostile atmosphere of a stadium that won't forgive him easily. The Tartiere stands, which had turned out in force to enjoy the match, felt disrespected. Vinicius not only provoked, he also insulted the feelings of thousands of fans.

The problem for Real Madrid

Vinicius's behavior is creating a growing problem within the Whites. His impulsive character and tendency to lose his temper have become a constant. Neither Ancelotti before nor now Xabi Alonso seem able to control him. The locker room needs calm and he offers the opposite.

In the match itself, Mbappé even put his hand over his mouth during a celebration. It was a gesture that shows the internal concern about his reactions. The Frenchman, who now leads the team, seems to understand better how to handle the pressure.

An increasingly damaged image

What is concerning is that Vinicius's image in LaLiga is deteriorating rapidly. Every matchday, a new set of fans joins the list of enemies. With his attitude, he fuels a hostile climate that only harms him in the future. The referees already have him clearly marked.

What happened in Oviedo is a clear example of that wear and tear. He provoked, dived, insulted, and finished the match as if nothing had happened. The feeling is that he doesn't learn and keeps repeating the same mistakes over and over again.

A season at risk of turning into a storm

The campaign is just beginning, but Vinicius has already put himself in the wrong spotlight. The World Cup just around the corner should motivate him, but he seems distracted. Between the competition with Mbappé and the pressure from the bench, his behavior could get worse.

Real Madrid need his talent, not his constant shows. In Oviedo, it was clear that the fans want soccer and respect, not provocative gestures. If he doesn't change soon, Vinicius risks being remembered more for his controversies than for his quality.