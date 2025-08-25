Lamine Yamal's father says what many think about safety in Barcelona

On August 22, Mounir Nasraoui (Hustle Hard 304) posted a story on Instagram that read: "more security in Barcelona and fewer thieves," without adding any context. The post, brief but direct, immediately caused concern and speculation. Many users have interpreted that Nasraoui might have been the victim of a recent incident.

This warning doesn't come out of nowhere. In June, Nasraoui had publicly acknowledged that he suffers from epilepsy and stated that he had been the victim of robberies, a fact he mentioned to show his vulnerability. In addition, his relationship with the media spotlight goes back a long way. In August 2024, he suffered a stabbing in Mataró after an argument in a parking lot, an episode that ended with his hospitalization and several arrests.

Security in Barcelona has become a recurring topic on the social agenda, especially in neighborhoods where the sense of vulnerability is growing. The fact that such a high-profile figure as the father of Barça's forward raises his voice adds weight to the debate. Although official statistics point to a drop in crime indicators, public perception is very different.

This latest message from Nasraoui once again puts an uncomfortable question on the table. What is failing in urban security when someone so exposed asks for help on Instagram?

We are left with four clear images. A post filled with urgency. A history marked by violent episodes, a social context that doesn't yield to official indicators. A media voice that amplifies the unease.

The question is clear. Will Mounir dare to provide more details or will everything remain another unsolved cryptic story? We'll be watching very closely.

