Harsh message from Paco González to Vinicius: 'Real Madrid...'

Real Madrid made their LaLiga debut with a narrow victory over Osasuna. However, the win left a bittersweet taste among the white fans. The team showed little attacking spark and relied on a penalty converted by Kylian Mbappé, last summer's star and the author of a spectacular first season.

Paco González's devastating analysis

On Tiempo de Juego, Paco González was blunt: "Eighteen months ago, Vinícius was worth €150 million and Rodrygo €125 million. Now I doubt anyone would pay that amount for them. If an offer comes in for Vini, it would be much lower. Your star has faded."

The broadcaster didn't stop there. He added that what the coach expects from Vinícius is for him to unbalance, to break down opposing defenses with his verticality. However, right now he seems like just another player. "Something has happened in a year, he's faded," the journalist concluded on COPE.

| Canva

Mbappé, the perfect contrast

Kylian Mbappé, last summer's star signing, provides the contrast. The Frenchman took on the responsibility in attack from day one and had a dream year. In his league debut this season, he was once again the hero, scoring the penalty that secured the three points.

Mbappé has shown character, physical freshness, and the ability to make decisions at key moments. His arrival has shifted the spotlight that used to be on Vinícius. Now, the Brazilian not only competes against opposing defenders but also against his teammate's shadow.

| XCatalunya

The challenge for Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso faces his first full season in charge of Real Madrid. Without Kroos and with a locker room full of talent, he must balance roles. The system used against Osasuna prioritized Mbappé as the focal point and Vinícius as support, but the formula left doubts.

The Basque coach trusts he can recover the Brazilian's best version. He knows the season is long and he'll need his quality in big matches, especially in the Champions League. However, patience among Madridists is limited, and criticism is mounting.

An uncertain future for Vinícius?

Paco González's words raise a question about the player's future. Could Real Madrid listen to offers if the situation doesn't improve? The journalist believes so. He no longer sees the Brazilian as the untouchable gem from two seasons ago.

The club, however, keeps their trust public. Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso hope Vini regains confidence with minutes and hard work.But the reality is that the constant comparison with Mbappé works against him and increases the pressure.

Between patience and doubt

Real Madrid's league debut left a contradictory feeling. The victory helps them get off to a good start, but doubts about Vinícius keep growing. Paco González has given voice to a segment of Madridists who believe the Brazilian is no longer the star he once was.

The season is just beginning and there's still time to turn things around. However, the message is clear: Vinícius must react soon. Otherwise, Mbappé will remain the team's beacon and the Brazilian risks becoming a supporting actor in the new Real Madrid.