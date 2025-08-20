Lamine Yamal, caught outside Spain with an unexpected companion

Rumors about a possible relationship between Lamine Yamal and Nicki Nicole have been gaining more and more traction in recent weeks. Since early August, people have talked about a special closeness between the Argentine singer and the young footballer from FC Barcelona. The story has started to circulate insistently, and the latest images released have reinforced those speculations.

Both have been spotted enjoying a weekend in Monaco and in the photographs, they have been seen strolling through the city with obvious complicity. She wore silver pants and a black top, and he dressed entirely in black, including a cap. They have even been filmed walking together in front of the Valentino store, which has caused a great stir on social media.

| Europa Press

The relationship between them had already shown signs weeks ago. According to journalist Javi de Hoyos, Nicki Nicole attended Lamine's controversial party in Barcelona. Although nothing happened that day beyond having fun, there was, in the communicator's own words, "a lot of flirting." A few days later, on July 24, both were seen kissing in a nightclub and leaving the venue together in the early morning.

Lamine Yamal is outside Spain on vacation

The singer has also shown her interest in Yamal's career. She didn't want to miss the Joan Gamper Trophy played at Camp Nou against Como. Accompanied by Bizarrap, the performer took a place of honor in the stadium.

The cameras focused on her cheering enthusiastically and, above all, wearing Barça's jersey with Lamine's number "10" on the back. This gesture has once again sparked rumors about the couple's closeness.

| @lamineyamal

Now, the photographs from the getaway to Monaco have marked a new chapter. It has been confirmed that both have shared a stay in the luxurious city of the Principality.

Lamine Yamal has been caught with Nicki Nicole outside Spain

He has been seen working out in a hotel overlooking the Mediterranean. She has shared images in a bikini aboard a yacht. Neither has posed together, but the parallelism in their posts has been obvious.

| @lamineyamal

On August 18, they were also spotted arriving in Barcelona on a private jet. Even though neither of them has officially confirmed the relationship, followers have already taken the romance for granted. The anticipation has grown, and social media have been filled with comments and theories about the possible relationship.

The truth is that no one expected Lamine Yamal and Nicki Nicole to be caught together in this way. The discretion they had kept until now has been blown away, and their unexpected appearance in Monaco has set off all the alarms in the world of entertainment and sports.