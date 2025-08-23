Manolo Lama surprises with some words about Bellingham and Xabi Alonso: 'He's a...'

Real Madrid kicked off La Liga with a narrow win against Osasuna. However, Jude Bellingham's absence continues to dominate the conversation around the club. The Englishman is recovering after his shoulder surgery and will still need weeks before returning.

For many, losing a player of that caliber is a tough blow. Nevertheless, not everyone sees it the same way. Journalist Manolo Lama surprised with some controversial statements on Cadena COPE. According to him, Bellingham's absence can even be considered a relief for Xabi Alonso.

An injury that changed the initial plan

On July 16, Bellingham underwent surgery in London. The recovery period is set between two and three months (2-3 mo.) out of competition. That's why he wasn't present in the opener against Osasuna and he also won't make it to the clásico against Barça at Montjuïc.

Lama was direct: "Right now, for Xabi Alonso, not having Bellingham is even a relief. If you include him, it completely changes the coach's setup." His words quickly sparked debate in talk shows and social media. "If Bellingham comes in, you have to take out one from the midfield," he said on air.

A very defined starting eleven without the Englishman

Bellingham's presence, in Lama's opinion, would force important changes. The Englishman stands out arriving from the second line, but his natural position breaks up the midfield triangle. That's where the sense of relief comes from for the Basque coach.

The journalist's words have divided the fans. For some, there's no possible debate: Bellingham is the best player on the team and should always be on the field.

A demanding schedule ahead

Real Madrid faces weeks in September and October packed with La Liga, Champions League, and Copa. Tough opponents await on the horizon, including Barcelona at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. In that match, Bellingham's absence will be especially noticeable, although Mbappé is expected to be a key figure.

Florentino Pérez keeps a close eye on international moves that could affect the market. Meanwhile, Alonso works only with what's available.

Relief or problem?

Ultimately, Lama's words open up an uncomfortable debate. For the journalist, the absence allows Alonso to keep the system he knows best. However, for much of the Madrid fanbase, thinking that not having Bellingham is a positive thing is unacceptable.

Time will prove one side or the other right. What is certain is that Real Madrid has more than enough pieces to keep competing. The challenge for Xabi Alonso will be to integrate everyone without breaking a balance that, for now, works.