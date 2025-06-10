Valencia insist on signing a Barça player: Corberán wants him

In the offices of FC Barcelona, they have their priorities clear for the summer transfer window. One of them involves lightening the squad by letting go of those players who aren't in Hans-Dieter Flick's plans for the 2025-26 season. The economic situation forces them to make decisions that, in another context, might have been more prudent.

One of these cases has been on the table for some time. It's a player trained at La Masia, whose potential caused excitement just a year ago, but whose performance and lack of playing time have relegated him to the back of the locker room. His presence in training sessions has been constant, but his appearances in matches have been anecdotal.

An entrenched problem seeking a solution

The lack of playing time hasn't been a surprise. Since preseason, Flick already made it clear that he didn't see him ready to take on an important role in the first team. The hierarchies in his position are clearly defined, with players like Koundé, Araújo, and Eric García ahead of him.

To this is added the possibility that a new reinforcement could arrive in his position during the summer, which would make it practically impossible for him to compete on equal terms. Despite this scenario, the footballer has shown at all times his willingness to stay.

His dream is still to succeed wearing Barça's jersey, and he hasn't wanted to listen to offers to leave. This attitude is understandable from an emotional standpoint, but it clashes with the club's sporting logic. The pressure for him to accept a departure has increased in recent weeks.

Valencia moves ahead of the rest

In this context, Valencia CF has appeared, a club with a tradition of betting on young talents and that has found in this footballer an interesting option to strengthen their defense. Carlos Corberán, the new coach of the "ché" team, has asked the sporting management to speed up talks with Barça.

He believes the player can provide versatility, since he can play on both flanks and even as a center-back, as he did in earlier stages of his development. From Mestalla, the operation is viewed favorably. The player would fit into a squad that needs defensive depth, and he would arrive hungry for minutes and with room to grow.

In addition, Barça's willingness to free up a roster spot and reduce the wage bill makes negotiations easier. Even so, it won't be a simple loan: the Catalan club wants to include a buy-back option or, at least, keep some control over his development.

A future to be decided in days

The footballer hasn't yet given his final "yes," but everything indicates that negotiations are progressing well. Both his inner circle and his agent understand that Valencia could be the ideal destination to relaunch his career, especially if the coach is willing to bet on him from the very beginning.

What is clear is that his cycle at Barça has come to an end. Flick's lack of trust, combined with institutional pressure to lighten the squad, make his continuity at Camp Nou unfeasible. His departure will be made official in the coming days if there are no last-minute changes.

The player in question is Héctor Fort. The young Barça defender is very close to leaving Barça and becoming a new footballer for Valencia CF. A new beginning at Mestalla may be just what he needs.