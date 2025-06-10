Barça's twist with Ansu Fati: Joan Laporta's move

When everything seemed to indicate that Ansu Fati's future was finally going to be solved, a last-minute twist has complicated his departure from Barça to AS Monaco. The agreement, which was practically closed just a few days ago, is now on hold.

The Monegasque club had agreed to cover part of the footballer's salary and negotiate a loan with a non-mandatory purchase option, a formula that satisfied both parties. However, a final demand from president Joan Laporta has shaken the entire operation.

Officials in the Principality haven't hidden their discontent. They believe Barça has unnecessarily strained a negotiation that was on track, raising their financial demands at the last minute. It's not a minor issue: Laporta has demanded that Monaco cover almost the entire salary of the player—about €12 million gross per year (about €12 million)—and that the purchase option not fall below €15 million (about €15 million).

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

a player without a place but with a golden past

Ansu Fati's current reality is far from that young prodigy who, at just 16 years old, dazzled in Barça's first team and inherited the number 10 jersey after Leo Messi's departure. His talent remains intact, but injuries have marked his career and affected his performance in recent seasons.

In this last campaign, Hans-Dieter Flick has barely counted on him. The German coach has made it clear that he isn't in his plans for 2025-26 and that the club must find him a way out. Fati doesn't want to spend another season on the bench and had already given the green light to the transfer to Monaco. He had his bags packed. But everything is hanging in the air again.

| F.C. Barcelona, Icons8 Photo, XCatalunya, ixdesignlab

monaco hesitates, laporta applies pressure

At Stade Louis II, they valued Ansu as a risky bet but with potential yet to be unlocked. They believed that the calmer context of Ligue 1 could help him regain confidence and consistency. In fact, they had planned to make room for him as an important attacking piece from day one.

But Laporta's maneuver has changed the atmosphere. Barça's president doesn't want to give away a footballer who just three years ago was desired by half of Europe. He knows his market value has dropped, but he resists letting him go at any price. The club's strategy is to secure at least a symbolic transfer.

financial pressure as the backdrop

Barça needs to sell. Salary limits and the need to generate income force them to prioritize departures, especially of players with high wages and little prominence. Ansu is one of them. But at the same time, the club seeks to avoid an image of weakness that would portray them as an entity willing to give away assets.

This balance between need and pride is complicating many negotiations, and Ansu's is no exception. Meanwhile, the player keeps his desire to leave, and those around him are starting to grow impatient due to the lack of real alternatives. If the agreement with Monaco remains blocked, it will be necessary to look for another destination... although time is running out.

For now, the agreement with AS Monaco is completely paralyzed. Ansu's future, once again, is hanging in the air. Laporta wants more money. Monaco won't give in. The one who suffers, as always, is the footballer.