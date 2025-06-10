€50M clause and plenty of goals: Barça's new target

The summer transfer market has already started to stir in the offices of FC Barcelona. With one eye on the limitations imposed by financial "fair play" and the other on the sporting urgencies of Hansi Flick's project, the club has intensified their search for attacking reinforcements.

Although the priority remains a right back and a possible game-changing winger, in recent weeks an option has gained traction that until recently wasn't even on the radar. With Robert Lewandowski approaching the twilight of his career and turning 37 this summer, the sporting management considers it urgent to plan a reliable replacement.

The Polish striker has been a pillar of the team for two seasons, but his influence on the field has diminished and the internal alternatives haven't convinced. Ferran Torres hasn't made the definitive leap as a number nine, and Dani Olmo, despite his quality, doesn't fit as a pure striker.

| XCatalunya, Canva

a silent explosion in calcio

While other names dominate the headlines, Barça has been monitoring a striker who has regained his best form in Serie A. This season he has achieved his best goal-scoring record since making his professional debut: 23 goals in 39 official matches.

His imposing physique, his ability to play into space, and his aggressiveness in the box have made him one of the most sought-after strikers in the Italian league. The player in question has managed to bounce back after inconsistent years, marked by constant loans and the pressure of carrying excessive expectations from a very young age.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

His profile fits perfectly with what Barça is looking for: a striker with a nose for goal, mobility, experience at the highest level, and room for growth. Above all, someone hungry to prove himself.

erratic career, but with intact potential

Since making his debut in the elite at just 16 years old, this forward has lived on a constant roller coaster. From an early promise at one of the giants of Italian soccer to loans at mid-level clubs, including a brief stint in the Premier League that didn't quite work out.

He even played for PSG, where he surprised with 17 goals in a single season, although he couldn't establish himself. After an unsuccessful return to his original club and another loan without continuity, this past summer he decided to make a radical change in his career and signed for Fiorentina. The move has proven to be a complete success.

In a less media-driven environment and with a coach who has given him full confidence, he has once again shown that physical and technical potential that made him a world-class prospect.

a difficult signing, but possible

Barça has already sounded out his camp and knows the conditions: a release clause of 50 million euros and a manageable salary within the current context. His current club is willing to negotiate if a structured and reasonable offer is presented, especially if there are players who could be included in the deal to lower the transfer fee.

The operation won't be easy. Other European clubs have also shown interest in him, and his goal-scoring explosion has reactivated the interest of some old offers. At Camp Nou, they believe this is the right time to go after a striker who could define a decade if given the right conditions.

Now, finally, the name is revealed: it's Moise Kean. The former Juventus, Everton, and PSG player has found stability at Fiorentina and Barça have him on their radar as a "very serious" reinforcement for next season's attack.