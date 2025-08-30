Urgent statement from Barça regarding Gavi's knee discomfort

Alarms go off at Barça over Gavi's right knee. This is not just any joint for the midfielder, nor for the medical staff. In November 2023, he suffered a complete tear of the right cruciate ligament and an associated meniscus injury. He underwent surgery and returned eleven months later, with a progressive workload during the 24/25 season (2024/2025). The process included meniscus suturing and rehabilitation with strict timelines.

A nightmare that seemed to be behind him... until yesterday. The footballer from Los Palacios had to leave training due to discomfort in that area. Hours later, Barça issued a medical report to stop speculation.

Gavi is experiencing discomfort in his right knee, is out against Rayo, and remains pending. His future availability will depend on his progress and on tests that are still pending. These tests will be carried out between today and tomorrow. Hansi Flick's scheduled appearance today should provide more details, although caution will guide the message. It is also very likely that Luis de la Fuente will remove him from the Spanish national team squad for the matches against Bulgaria and Türkiye.

| FCB

Diagnosis pending: meniscus and swollen knee, tests in 24–48 hours

The first reports point to the meniscus in the same leg, with significant swelling. The club will wait for the hematoma to subside before performing imaging tests. There is concern at the club because this is the knee that was operated on two years ago.

What Flick loses without Gavi and who can step in

The absence reduces pressure, energy, and aggressive reading of second balls in midfield. His aggressiveness in timing transitions has protected Cubarsí and Koundé during opponents' attacks. The coach can keep the 4-2-3-1 with Pedri and Casadó as the base of the double pivot.

Another option puts Fermín inside, with Olmo between the lines and Ferran attacking the gaps. With Ter Stegen out long-term due to a back injury, the medical room adds another sensitive case.

| FC Barcelona, Germán Parga (FC Barcelona)

His 24/25 numbers

Gavi played 26 La Liga matches in 24/25 (2024/2025), with 1,083 minutes, one goal, and one assist. In the Champions League, he played ten matches and 299 minutes; in the Copa, four matches and one goal. In the Supercopa, he played two games, with one goal, two assists, and 132 minutes. With that volume, Gavi completed a readaptation season, useful for measuring current workloads. This season, he has played both La Liga matches, providing one assist.

Off-field noise with Fermín: what we know

During August, rumors circulated about a rift between Gavi and Fermín López. Some outlets linked it to their partners, without public confirmation from those involved. Barça has not issued any comments and keeps the focus on sporting performance. Fermín remains pending his possible move to Chelsea.

For Barça, the immediate priority is to determine the extent and avoid preventable relapses. If the tests confirm minor damage, Flick will regain rotation soon—after the international break—without changing the structure. If not, the plan will be to redistribute interior aggressiveness while the player recovers.