Deco about to finalize Héctor Fort's departure: the move that changes everything

At Ciutat Esportiva, the fast-paced hallways and nonstop phones are back. Deco is timing things and managing contingencies, while the domino effect on the right back position sets up the last move of the summer. The window is narrowing and a youth academy player needs minutes away from home.

Key meeting in Barcelona and a key named Maffeo

Mallorca's sporting management, with Pablo Ortells and Aritz Aduriz, have held in-person summits with Deco in Barcelona to finalize the deal. The chosen path is a loan of Héctor Fort for one season, contingent on Pablo Maffeo leaving the Balearic club. There's also talk of a sale at an affordable price, with Barça keeping a percentage.

The negotiation for Maffeo to move to Brazil has been reactivated and is in a range close to four or five million—an amount sufficient to unlock the replacement. With that opening, Arrasate gains a young, aggressive fullback capable of playing on both flanks: Héctor Fort.

| XCatalunya, Canva

How much money does it bring for Barça: real scenarios

As of today, no loan fee has been released by any of the parties. The immediate income for Barça, therefore, will depend on two variables: whether there's a loan fee and what percentage of the salary Mallorca covers. Fort's estimated salary with the first team is around €840,000 gross per season, according to specialized salary databases.

If Mallorca covers it in full, the blaugrana savings would be approximately €0.84 million gross ($910,000) this season. If a 50% split is agreed upon, the savings would drop to about €0.42 million gross ($455,000). Meanwhile, the debate over a purchase option remains on the table: Barça prioritize keeping control of the player.

Fort's fit with Arrasate and the sporting picture

Fort offers legs for box-to-box play, driven crosses, and aggressive corrections at the far post. He can play on his natural side or inverted, a useful resource in a mid-block that prioritizes solidity and quick transitions. Last season, he made 17 league appearances with the first team, as well as minutes in the Champions League and Copa del Rey, for a total close to 700 competitive minutes (1,148 min.). His ceiling remains tied to continuity, and Son Moix promises a demanding context without the pressure of a European giant.

| LaLiga, FC Barcelona

Contract, value, and return plan to Catalonia

The fullback is under contract until 2029 and his updated market value stands at ten million ($10.8 million). The roadmap being drawn up by the offices is clear: a development loan, immediate salary savings, and a return to Catalonia with more experience.

If the Maffeo domino falls as expected, Fort will fly to Palma imminently and begin a fast-track adaptation, with special attention to set pieces and defensive automatisms. The move establishes hierarchies and protects a strategic asset without jeopardizing the future.