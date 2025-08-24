UEFA ruins Barça's plans, 'No' to the new Camp Nou: 'They will play at...'

Barcelona dreamed of returning to its stadium in September, coinciding with the start of the Champions League. However, the inspections carried out have cast doubt on the viability of reopening a Camp Nou that, for now, remains a skeleton under construction.

A key UEFA visit that changes the scenario

On Thursday morning, a UEFA delegation toured Camp Nou facilities in a thorough visit. Although the club had kept some hope, the conclusion was clear: it can't be guaranteed that the stadium will be ready for the European debut on September 17 or 18.

Helena Condis reported on Partidazo de COPE that the top continental body has given Barça a slight concession. It will allow them to start the Champions League away from home, thus delaying their home debut until the second matchday, scheduled for early October.

| FCB

The structural problems that prevent reopening Camp Nou

Barça has worked on a partial reopening plan that would allow 27,000 seats (27,000) to be available in the goal and main stand areas. However, UEFA requires all side areas to be operational to ensure TV broadcasts and safety. With entrances still in poor condition and debris visible in some areas, authorization is unfeasible.

The lack of a first occupancy certificate is another obstacle. No technical manager wants to sign a document that could compromise the project's legal safety. Internally, the club admits that September is practically impossible and that October is also hanging in the air.

The added problem of Montjuïc and the Girona option

For La Liga, the key date is the fourth matchday against Valencia, set for September 13 or 14. However, Montjuïc isn't an option that weekend either, as the stadium will host a Post Malone concert. The city council has ruled out moving the event despite pressure, which forces Barça to look for an alternative venue.

In this context, Montilivi emerges as the most feasible solution. Girona will play that weekend at Balaídos, which would leave its stadium free for the blaugranas to host Valencia. This would be an exceptional measure, while waiting to return later to Montjuïc, where the club trusts it can complete several matchdays.

A return that is taking longer than expected

When Barça left Camp Nou in 2022, the forecast was to be away for two full years. Now, that stay seems to be extending several more months, with the discomfort of not having a fixed calendar for the return. The fans, who looked forward to returning home, will have to keep adapting to a reality marked by uncertainty.

The final decision will be made on August 28, the deadline to inform UEFA where Barça will play its European matches. Everything suggests that Montjuïc will remain the main venue in the Champions League, while La Liga will rely on temporary solutions like Montilivi.