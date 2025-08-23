Albert Blaya speaks bluntly about Marc Casadó's sale: 'I...'

The future of Marc Casadó has caused many headlines in recent days. The Barça youth product, trained at La Masia, has attracted interest from several teams. However, strong voices are starting to emerge from sectors within the blaugrana environment. One of them is Albert Blaya, a respected analyst, who doesn't hesitate to take a stand.

For Blaya, thinking only in the short term would be a serious mistake. "Barça must plan for the next ten years, not just one," he stated. With those words, he made it clear that keeping the player is strategic. This is a warning that goes beyond the club's immediate financial situation.

A different stance from Àlex Delmàs

Days ago, Àlex Delmàs spoke out on the subject. He also argued that Casadó represents essential youth academy values for Barça. But the difference is that Blaya raises the bar even higher. According to him, the club shouldn't even set a price for the player's possible departure.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

In this regard, he emphasizes that setting a value of thirty million is absurd. He believes that a talent with that kind of potential shouldn't be put up for auction. If the club gives in, it will lose much more than a promising midfielder. It will lose identity, coherence, and competitive future at the heart of the team.

A season full of doubts and many alternatives

The reality, however, is that Hansi Flick has an overcrowded midfield. Pedri, Gavi, De Jong, or even Fermín López are ahead of him. This means that Marc Casadó has barely featured at the start of the league season. This situation fuels uncertainty about his role during this campaign.

However, Blaya insists on not being swayed by this immediate situation. He asserts that a youth player needs trust, minutes, and gradual continuity. He also recalls that many of Barça's historic icons also started with secondary roles. The key is patience and the long-term vision of the sporting management.

| Canva

Interest from several clubs, but the conviction is clear

Meanwhile, teams like Wolverhampton, West Ham, or Betis remain alert. Their offers could be close to the figures that Barça considers acceptable. However, Blaya stresses that no amount can make up for the sporting loss. Nor for the loss of a model that supports the youth academy.

In his view, the accounts should be balanced with other, less painful operations. He warns that Barcelona fans have already seen enough recent mistakes. Selling players with a future to sign temporary fixes has never worked. That dynamic ended up weakening the squad rather than strengthening it.

Blaya emphasizes the culé identity

Blaya's message resonates with the feelings of much of the fanbase. Barça members and supporters want to see youth players establishing themselves in the first team. They don't accept that young players like Casadó leave for strictly financial reasons. Even less so when it comes to such a necessary profile.

For Blaya, Casadó is not just a defensive midfielder. He is a symbol of what La Masia represents for the world. Sacrifice, tactics, intelligence, and commitment to the badge above all else. He is a role model for future generations of footballers.

A future that shouldn't be mortgaged

Blaya's message is firm and unequivocal. Barça can't sell Marc Casadó under any circumstances. Keeping him means betting on the team's and the project's future. Letting him go would mean mortgaging a decade of stability in the midfield.

Time will tell if the club listens to the recommendations of authoritative voices. What is clear is that Casadó's status divides opinions. For some, he is a financial asset; for others, he is sporting heritage. Blaya has no doubts: Casadó is not for sale, not even for thirty million.