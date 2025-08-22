Edu Aguirre speaks clearly, criticism for Vinicius and confidence in Rodrygo: 'I don't...'

Real Madrid kicked off LaLiga 2025 with a victory at Santiago Bernabéu, although refereeing controversy and individual performances have sparked an intense debate. Beyond the win against Osasuna, the spotlight has fallen on two key names: Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes.

Vinicius, between frustration and criticism for his performance

The Brazilian started in the league opener, but his performance left much to be desired. He played 78 minutes before being substituted, with a worrying statistical record: just one shot, none on target, one completed dribble out of five attempts, and as many as 14 lost balls. His body language, marked more by protests to the referee than by his offensive impact, showed a version far from what Madridists expect.

Edu Aguirre, a regular contributor on El Chiringuito, didn't hesitate to point out that lack of motivation as a problem for Real Madrid. "I want a motivated Vinicius. Now, if he's not and the numbers are very poor, I'm really eager to see Rodrygo on the left," he said confidently.

| Real Madrid

Rodrygo, renewed motivation to convince Xabi Alonso

In contrast to his compatriot's lackluster image, Rodrygo is going through a different moment. Although he didn't get any minutes in the league debut, those close to the player assure that he's highly motivated. Aguirre confirmed it during his appearance: "I'm told that Rodrygo is very motivated. Not motivated by seeing Vinicius like this. Rather, motivated to stay at Real Madrid; motivated to convince Xabi Alonso; and motivated for this season."

The journalist insisted that the forward must be an important piece throughout the campaign, despite the doubts caused by the competition. "Rodrygo in my team. You can debate whether he should be a starter or not, you can say you prefer Brahim or Mastantuono, but the season is 65-70 games," he concluded.

An uncertain future marked by transfer rumors

In recent weeks, Rodrygo's name has been strongly linked to the market. Recent benchings have fueled rumors of a possible sale. However, Edu Aguirre sent a clear message against that possibility. "Selling Rodrygo for 70 or 80 million... imagine he's at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are interested. How much would they ask us for? 150 and up."

These statements connect with the perception of part of the fans: Rodrygo is a strategic asset who can't leave for a reduced price. His ability to adapt to all three attacking positions and his experience in big matches reinforce that idea.

The task now falls to Xabi Alonso, who will have to manage the distribution of minutes among Vinicius, Rodrygo, Brahim, Mastantuono, and Mbappé. The internal competition is fierce, and the coach wants all his strikers to keep a high level throughout a season that's expected to be demanding in all competitions.