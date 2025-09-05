U-turn with Raúl Asencio at Real Madrid: he's leaving, Xabi Alonso knows it

Real Madrid start the season with a solid defensive unit, although not all footballers have the desired role. Among the most striking cases is Raúl Asencio, a center-back who excelled last season but has now been relegated in Xabi Alonso's rotations.

Besiktas's sporting turmoil after being eliminated from the Conference League by Lausanne led to immediate changes, including a change on the bench with the arrival of Sergen Yalçın. With the Turkish transfer window open until September 12, the board has identified the urgent need to strengthen the defense.

In this regard, according to AS, the Ottoman club contacted the Madrid leadership to negotiate a loan for Raúl Asencio until June 2026. The Spanish player's profile fit the search for a young, fast, and promising center-back to accompany Gabriel Paulista, Tiago Djaló, and Udokhai. However, Real Madrid immediately rejected the proposal.

| Real Madrid CF

Huijsen's emergence and Asencio's role

The club's decision is directly explained by the management of the back line. Dean Huijsen has established himself as an undisputed starter thanks to his authority and ball distribution, which has relegated Raúl Asencio to the role of fourth center-back. Ahead of him are Éder Militao and Antonio Rüdiger, leaving the academy graduate without minutes in the first three LaLiga matchdays.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid don't want to part ways with a footballer who's only 22 years old and who last season even made his debut with the Spanish national team. Although some mistakes at key moments, such as in the Club World Cup, reduced his confidence, he's still considered a future asset.

Real Madrid closed the transfer window with an ambitious project. Dani Ceballos's continuity rounded out a locker room that aims to leave behind the disappointments of the previous campaign and fight for all the titles again. In that context, Asencio's departure was never on the table. The club's stance is clear: although competition is fierce and minutes are scarce, the center-back will remain under Xabi Alonso's discipline.

Besiktas now look to Laporte

After Madrid's rejection, Besiktas keep their search for a top-level defender open. Among the names that have come up on their list is Aymeric Laporte, who's still waiting to solve his future after bureaucratic issues stalled his move to Athletic. The Spanish international could become the Turks' alternative plan, as they're aware that time is running out before their window closes.

The Turkish side want to reestablish themselves as one of the country's giants. That's why they've also strengthened with players like João Mário, Tammy Abraham, Orkun Kökçü, and Wilfred Ndidi.