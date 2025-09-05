Frenkie de Jong: Important moment, Joan Laporta and Deco have made a decision

The transfer market is already closed and Barça has turned its attention to a very sensitive issue. The sporting management believes that the time has come to definitively solve the contract renewals of key footballers for Flick's project. Among the top priorities is Frenkie de Jong, whose contract ends in 2026.

His consistency, authority, and leadership skills in midfield have made him indispensable for every coach who has managed the blaugrana bench. Flick also sees him as an essential pillar, which is why the board doesn't want his continuity to be put at risk.

Recent conversations with progress

Conversations with De Jong's camp have intensified in recent weeks. The player is willing to stay, although his split from his former agent complicated the pace of negotiations. Now, with a new lawyer, the positions seem clearer and the first key points have been discussed.

Barça is seeking an agreement that combines sporting stability and financial sustainability. De Jong receives a very high salary and the club believes it must be adjusted to the new financial reality. The player, despite his status, would be open to negotiating reasonable reductions as long as the duration of his contract is guaranteed.

A strategic extension until 2028

The proposal on the table is to extend the current contract by two more seasons, taking it through June 2028. There's even a clause being considered to extend the deal until 2029 if certain objectives are met. The intention is to secure the Dutchman at the height of his competitive maturity and avoid surprises in upcoming transfer windows.

De Jong is currently 28 years old and is at a key moment in his career. Securing his continuity would mean providing stability to the heart of the team at a time when the squad is in full transition. The coaches agree that his presence is essential for the young talents emerging from the academy.

Laporta and Deco's decision

Joan Laporta and Deco have agreed that De Jong must remain non-transferable and a central piece of the project. Both leaders believe that the mistake of letting strategic players leave during the team's growth phase can't be repeated.

The decision is clear: renew him even if it means significant adjustments to the wage budget. According to sources close to the matter, the president and sporting director would rather lose secondary footballers than open the door to the Dutch midfielder. It's a move that sends a message of trust to both the locker room and the fans.

Other pending cases in defense

De Jong's situation isn't the only open case. Eric García, whose contract also ends in 2026, hasn't yet received the final renewal offer. Flick trusts him, but talks with his camp have yet to begin. The future of Christensen is even more uncertain, since the club doesn't see his long-term continuity as a priority.

The challenge for the sporting department is enormous because the renewals will shape the planning for the coming years. Keeping a solid core around Cubarsí, Lamine Yamal, and De Jong is the strategic line that has been set from Camp Nou offices.

A long-term commitment

Securing him means protecting the balance of the midfield and guaranteeing leadership that will be vital in the rebuilding process. Laporta and Deco know this and have made this renewal a top priority. Now, the remaining financial details must be finalized to seal a continuity that Culers will celebrate as a strategic signing.