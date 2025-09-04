Roony Bardghji's power move: 'I didn't come...'

F.C. Barcelona is experiencing intense days with their new Swedish signing. Roony Bardghji has taken advantage of his time with his national team to clarify all the rumors. The forward has no intention of accepting a secondary role at the club. His words have set the agenda for the culé community in recent hours.

Rumors about his immediate future

In recent weeks, there has been much speculation about his role. Some media outlets claimed that he could start playing for Barça Atlètic. There was even talk that he would initially be registered with the reserve team. That option never convinced the player or his closest circle.

The footballer arrives after playing more than one hundred official matches. At 19 years old, he has already shown a track record that doesn't correspond to a youth player. That's why the idea of taking a step back was never in his plans. Bardghji believes that he is already ready for the definitive leap.

| XCatalunya, Canva

Barça seeks the formula to register him

The club has recurring problems with "financial fair play". The board is considering using the financial guarantee to ensure his registration. The priority is for him to be available for Hansi Flick in the next match. In principle, he could already wear the blaugrana jersey against Valencia.

Meanwhile, Bardghji is training with his mind set on the first team. He has rejected anything that sounded like playing in lower divisions. He fully trusts his level and believes that Barça also shares that vision.

| Canva

Statements with a forceful message

When the time came, the forward decided to respond to the rumors. In front of Swedish journalists, he appeared firm and straightforward. His phrase immediately became a headline in the main sports newspapers. With it, he made clear what his ambition and personal project are.

"I didn't come to Barça to play for the reserves," he stated. With that statement, he dispelled any doubts about his immediate future at the club. Bardghji wants to earn a place at Camp Nou as soon as possible. He also recalled that he already has enough experience in a first team.

Total trust in the initial plan

The Swede explained that there were never any conversations about Barça Atlètic. Neither he nor his representatives accepted that possibility in the negotiation. From the beginning, both Deco and the coaching staff spoke about the first team. Any other version is, according to him, a biased invention.

The player added that he doesn't feel affected by the rumors. He is used to controversies arising around his name. He prefers to focus on daily work and on what really matters. His goal is to make his debut and establish himself as a key piece of the project.

A strategic signing for the future

Bardghji is considered one of the great promises of European soccer. At just 19 years old, he combines power, technique, and goal-scoring ability. Barça sees him as a player with immediate and future impact. That's why a financial effort was made to close the deal.

His inclusion in the Champions League squad confirms the club's intentions. Hansi Flick wants to count on him in important matches this season. He is expected to get minutes as soon as he is officially registered. His role will be closely watched by the culé fans.

A message that sets boundaries

The signing of the Swede is not just another addition to the squad. With his words, Bardghji has sent a clear and direct message. He hasn't come to Barcelona to wait his turn in silence.He wants to be a protagonist from the start and fight for a starting spot.